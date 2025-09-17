Astrix unveils secure-by-design AI agents to help enterprises manage compliance risk

Astrix Security launched the AI Agent Control Plane (ACP), a solution designed to deploy secure-by-design AI agents across the enterprise. With ACP, every AI agent receives short-lived, precisely scoped credentials and just-in-time access based on least privilege principles, eliminating access chaos and reducing compliance risk.

“Agentic threats are no longer theoretical. Recent studies show 80% of companies have already experienced unintended AI agent actions, from unauthorized system access to data leaks,” said Alon Jackson, Astrix CEO. “Our mission has always been to help organizations boost productivity and adopt the latest technology responsibly. We listen to our customers and act on this mission by launching ACP today. With ACP, we are giving enterprises the missing piece of the agent security puzzle. Our Discover–Secure–Deploy framework ensures customers can unlock the full value of agentic AI, without introducing uncontrolled risk.”

Astrix customers already rely on the platform to discover and inventory shadow AI agents and enforce security guardrails to prevent policy violations and out-of-scope actions. With ACP, they can now expand to secure deployment of AI agents. The complete Discover–Secure–Deploy framework prepares enterprises for large-scale adoption of agentic AI with a unified, responsible approach — whether agents are homegrown, third-party, or unmanaged “shadow” deployments.

“As OWASP stated clearly: ‘NHIs play a key role in agentic AI security’ since they define precisely what your AI agents can and cannot do,” said Idan Gour, Astrix CTO. “To secure agents, you must start with access. And to secure access, you must secure their NHIs. There’s no way around it. Since 2021, Astrix has pioneered and defined NHI security — helping Fortune 1000 enterprises extend traditional IAM to cover NHIs. Astrix combines deep expertise in NHIs with advanced AI platform monitoring to surface shadow agents and flag access or behavioral risks — like no one else. Backed by deep research, real-world experience, and mature technology, Astrix is uniquely positioned to secure AI agents better than any other solution.”

ACP: Deploy secure-by-design AI agents

ACP delivers three core benefits

Audits fast and predictable – Clear ownership and tracked activity trails ensure every agent action is governed and easy to validate. Secure access for AI agents – Least-privilege, just-in-time credentials from day one keeps access tight and risk low. Developer productivity – Policy-driven, pre-approved access lets developers spin up agents quickly, with streamlined approvals to cut delays and keep working.

How it works

Pre-define policies: Security admins create granular, least-privilege permission profiles tailored to specific AI agent use cases.

Security admins create granular, least-privilege permission profiles tailored to specific AI agent use cases. Deploy agents: Developers launch AI agents from their preferred tools, applying the appropriate pre-approved permission profile.

Developers launch AI agents from their preferred tools, applying the appropriate pre-approved permission profile. Centralized control: Once deployed, every agent is visible in Astrix’s inventory with its policies attached, enabling real-time monitoring, management, and adjustments.

The full framework: Discover–Secure–Deploy

With ACP, Astrix now delivers the enterprise solution for AI agent security: