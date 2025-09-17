Nagomi Control reveals where organizations are most exposed

Nagomi Security announced the next step in its platform evolution with Nagomi Control, a new release that enhances Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) by enabling security teams to shift from identifying exposures to fixing them.

While CTEM has long provided a framework to identify risk, most cybersecurity programs stop at visibility. Nagomi Control fills this gap by delivering the execution layer of CTEM, enabling teams to automatically act on exposures faster, cut risk at scale, and do it with the stack they already have.

Nagomi Control debuts alongside Exposure Lens, the company’s new AI-driven intelligence engine that powers the release. Exposure Lens brings together data from assets, controls, vulnerabilities, and live threat activity to reveal where organizations are most exposed.

It expands the definition of exposure beyond Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) to include weak configurations, missing safeguards, and unchecked access – the everyday risks attackers rely on but most tools miss. By placing these exposures in business context and ranking them by impact, Control gives security teams a clear path from awareness to resolution.

“Knowing where your exposures are is not enough, especially when the most dangerous ones aren’t tied to a CVE,” said Emanuel Salmona, CEO of Nagomi. “For years, security teams have been flooded with vulnerability data, while critical misconfigurations, missing controls, and excessive access quietly opened the door for attackers. Nagomi Control turns that flood into focus. It makes every exposure, not just the ones with a name, actionable, trackable, and measurable, so teams can stop real threats and leaders can show progress that actually means something.”

Nagomi Control also builds accountability directly into the remediation process. Each issue is directed to the correct team and tracked within existing workflows, ensuring responsibility is clear and no step is overlooked. Progress can be measured at every level, by business unit, campaign, or threat type, giving security leaders the evidence they need to show boards and executives that exposure is being reduced.

According to Gartner, 61% of security leaders reported suffering a breach in the past year due to failed or misconfigured controls, showing how urgent it is to move beyond visibility to execution.

“The majority of breaches share a common thread: the exposure was already known and could have been mitigated,” said Shai Mendel, CPO of Nagomi. “The challenge isn’t visibility, it’s execution. Control was designed to close that gap. By delivering the execution layer of CTEM, we’re helping security teams to proactively resolve exposures faster, show measurable risk reduction, and strengthen security without adding more tools or headcount.”

New capabilities in this release

Nagomi Control introduces features that separate it from traditional vulnerability management and visibility-only platforms:

Findings: A new way to surface high-value security problems by combining exposures (misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, coverage gaps) with critical asset attributes (internet-facing, domain controller, server roles). Findings give teams a prioritized, context-rich view of risk that no scanner or asset inventory can deliver on its own.

Latest changes feed: A dynamic timeline of what’s changed across the environment, from new CVEs and threat campaigns to posture shifts and tool degradations. Each change includes full context and one-click actions, ensuring every login starts with what matters most.

Where competitors stop at lists, dashboards, or CVE scores, Nagomi connects threats, controls, assets, and vulnerabilities into a single system of record that drives remediation.