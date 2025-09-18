Absolute Security Rehydrate restores compromised endpoints

Absolute Security released Rehydrate, empowering enterprises to recover from IT or cyber incidents remotely and at scale to minimize operational downtime.

Enterprises with business operations that have been stopped by Windows PCs made inoperable by cyberattacks, ransomware strikes, and IT incidents can use this innovation to automate the at-scale restoration of connected devices to a fully operational state, typically in 30 minutes or less, remotely and with a single click.

“Ransomware attacks, security breaches, and software failures are now a routine part of doing business. Resilient organizations are prepared for this new reality and have built-in the ability to rapidly recover and maintain operations without missing a beat when inevitable disruptions occur,” said John Herrema, Chief Product Officer, Absolute Security. “With Rehydrate, we’re helping to make this possible by enabling companies to restore compromised endpoints within minutes, stopping downtime and eliminating costs that traditionally follow cyber incidents.”

Rehydrate is powered by the Absolute Resilience platform, embedded in the firmware of more than 600 million Windows PCs through OEM partnerships. This nearly ubiquitous availability makes it easy for customers to deploy the platform across their Windows 10 and Windows 11 device fleets and activate Rehydrate to enable the immediate restoration of compromised devices at scale.

Absolute Security’s position in the firmware allows Rehydrate to restore affected devices even when the device OS and other security or management tools have crashed, been compromised, become corrupted, or made inaccessible due to a ransomware infection.

Now generally available in the Absolute Secure Endpoint solution, Rehydrate delivers:

Near instant business continuity endpoint restoration through a fully remote, single-click process. When your remote, mobile, and hybrid Windows PCs go down, recovery playbooks ranging from targeted remediations to full OS recovery can be executed across connected devices at enterprise scale.

Fast return to a secure and compliant state across device fleets. After your organization has recovered from a disruption to its business, Rehydrate will automate the reinstallation of critical security controls, in minutes, helping to ensure that valuable and sensitive on-premises, cloud, and device data is defended against threats and protected against risk.

Seamless delivery, giving stretched IT and security teams a solution that recovers endpoints remotely and at mass-scale to stop downtime. Full integration into the Absolute Resilience platform and Secure Endpoint product lines, including Absolute Secure Endpoint Resilience, Resilience for Automation, and Resilience for Security editions enables fast and easy deployment, direct from the Absolute Security management console.

WiFi and Ethernet support capabilities, making it easy for remote, hybrid, and mobile employees to connect their compromised devices for restoration, eliminating the need to return devices to IT and security locations for repair.

Strengthened device authentication, aligned with modern security standards, further secures the recovery process through integrated support for the Trusted Platform Module (TPM).

“Cybercrime and software failures cause disruptions that cost organizations more than a trillion dollars in losses annually,” said Jarad Carleton, Global Market Research Director for Cybersecurity, Frost and Sullivan. “CISOs are increasingly being called on to help ensure their organizations can achieve the level of resilience needed to quickly restore their operations before downtime creates a financial catastrophe. Forward-thinking leaders are adopting solutions and strategies that prioritize operational continuity into every layer of their digital infrastructure—from the endpoint to the cloud.”