Gurucul’s AI-IRM accelerates insider risk detection

Gurucul released its AI Insider Risk Management (AI-IRM) product, which extends autonomous triage, bias-free risk scoring, context-rich investigation, and human-AI collaboration to automate response workflows directly within insider risk operations.

Organizations face a rise in insider threats, from employees, contractors and third parties to non-human accounts and AI agents. According to Cybersecurity Insiders’ 2024 Insider Threat Report, 83% of organizations reported at least one insider attack in the past year.

Until now, teams struggled with siloed tools, noisy alerts, resource constraints and process bottlenecks that slowed remediation. Gurucul AI-IRM addresses these challenges by combining advanced User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), identity and access analytics (IdA), intelligent data loss prevention (DLP), and native automated response (SOAR).

“Gurucul empowers Insider Risk Management teams to move beyond fragmented point products with natively converged behavioral and identity-centric analytics, smart data protection, policy enforcement, and agentic AI that proactively surfaces and prevents real insider threats,” said Saryu Nayyar, CEO, Gurucul. “Our AI-Insider Analyst transforms the insider threat detection and response workflows by automating alert triage and response with human collaboration. This enables organizations to leverage our expansive use case library, enabling Day 0 coverage so the existing analyst team can focus on the high-risk investigations and response actions.”

By shrinking blind spots, Gurucul is enabling organizations to:

Reduce insider risk by over 50%: Minimizes the identity and access threat surface using AI-powered UEBA, Identity Analytics, and Privileged Access Intelligence.

Out-of-the-box pipelines, models, dashboards, and customizable detection templates speed up deployment and ROI. Ensure compliance and privacy: Granular RBAC, data masking, and regulatory alignment with GDPR, NIST 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and CISA.

“Much like humans, AI can develop biases over time. Creating a system that is transparent and can be trusted is non-negotiable,” said Nilesh Dherange, CTO, Gurucul. “The benefit of a native AI-Insider Analyst is the cohesion it has, with 10+ years in developing insider risk machine learning detections. It’s trained on contextualized data and is continuously trained from historical cases, feedback and keeping a human-in-the-loop to validation process.”

AI-IRM key capabilities include:

Comprehensive insider threat content : Prebuilt pipelines, dashboards, detection models, watchlists, playbooks, risk indicators, and reports to accelerate deployment and threat coverage.

: Backed by research partnerships, threat intel feeds, and alignment with industry frameworks and compliance standards. Your data lake and cloud: The product that provides comprehensive Insider Risk coverage on any data lake (Snowflake, Databricks, Amazon S3 etc.) and any cloud (AWS, GCP, Azure, etc.), enabling enterprises to own their data and deployment strategy.

With the launch of AI-IRM, Gurucul sets a new standard for Insider Risk Management by delivering an AI-powered solution that converges behavioral analytics, identity intelligence, data protection, adaptive detections, and response automation. Built for threats, hybrid workforces, and complex IT environments, Gurucul empowers organizations to detect, prioritize, and contain insider threats at scale with speed, precision, and transparency.