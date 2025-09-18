LinkedIn now uses your data for AI by default, opt out now!

LinkedIn is making major changes to its User Agreement and Privacy Policy, effective November 3, 2025. Among the most notable updates, the company will now use member data by default to improve its generative AI models, unless users manually opt out.

The update reflects LinkedIn’s growing reliance on AI-powered features across its platform. While the company says the data will help improve content-generating tools and user experiences, privacy-conscious members may want to review their settings.

To opt out: Go to Settings > Data Privacy and turn off the feature that allows LinkedIn to use your data for AI model improvement.

Key changes to LinkedIn’s policies

The updates cover several areas, including data sharing with Microsoft and how the platform handles emerging technologies like deepfakes. Here’s what you need to know:

Data sharing with Affiliates

LinkedIn clarified how it uses and shares data with its Affiliates, a term that covers LinkedIn Ireland, LinkedIn Corp., its parent company Microsoft, an its subsidiaries.

For some regions, LinkedIn will expand the types of data shared with Microsoft for advertising services. A new opt-out option will be available to users in those regions.

U.S. members: Updated details on targeted advertising are available in the U.S. State Regional Privacy Notice.

EU, EEA, Switzerland, and UK members: The European Regional Privacy Notice explains LinkedIn’s legal basis for processing data to train AI models.

Updated User Agreement terms

LinkedIn has also rewritten its User Agreement to make it clearer and more concise. Some notable additions include: