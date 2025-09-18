Ping Identity debuts AI framework to keep humans in control

Ping Identity announced a new AI framework designed to close the trust gap created by the rise of AI agents, along with AI-powered assistants that boost administrator productivity.

This framework makes verifiable trust a foundation of every digital interaction, helping enterprises unlock frictionless convenience, strengthen governance, and open new channels for growth.

“We can no longer implicitly trust what we see, hear, or receive digitally,” said Peter Barker, CPO at Ping Identity. “As AI becomes more embedded in the enterprise, humans and AI agents must work together seamlessly, with security and verification at the forefront. Our AI solutions accelerate time to value by making interactions more convenient, ensuring continuous trust for a more resilient future.”

Identity for AI: Reducing risk, unlocking value

As businesses begin to rely on agents to serve consumers, Ping’s AI framework will ensure those agents can be trusted, managed, and scaled with confidence. The vision is to help enterprises reduce risk, maintain oversight, and unlock new opportunities by establishing the foundations of agent trust, including verifying identity, managing access, and governing agent lifecycles.

The framework will also support issuing unique credentials, distinguishing legitimate from malicious activity, and keeping humans in control with approval workflows.

With these safeguards, enterprises can capture the efficiency and revenue potential of AI agents, while preserving trust that digital interactions demand.

AI for identity: Driving efficiencies for administrators

AI-assistants are transforming industries by streamlining workflows and accelerating decision-making. Ping is bringing that same power to the Ping Identity Platform to help administrators navigate identity environments and make smarter, faster decisions. From contextual help and workflow troubleshooting to journey orchestration guidance, these assistants reduce friction and unlock new levels of efficiency.

Where trust meets AI: The future of enterprise security

Identity is becoming the foundation of trust between humans and machines. By securing AI agents, simplifying access control, and streamlining workflows, Ping Identity is establishing identity as the foundation of enterprise trust, ensuring innovation can scale without sacrificing security or experience.