Dragos Platform 3.0 consolidates risk alerts and streamlines industrial cybersecurity

Dragos released Dragos Platform 3.0, providing capabilities that enable industrial defenders to act faster and more confidently against intensifying cyber threats.

The Dragos Platform’s new Insights Hub consolidates risk-based vulnerability, asset, and threat alerts into a single prioritized view, while streamlined workflows, AI-enhanced vulnerability processes, and smaller footprint deployment options reduce time-to-value for industrial organizations. A number of additional capabilities are included in 3.0 to simplify management and lower cost of operation.

According to the 2025 OT Security Financial Risk Report by Dragos based on a study by Marsh McLennan’s Cyber Risk Intelligence Center, worst-case OT cyber incidents involving business interruption could put up to $172.4 billion at risk globally in a single year, with indirect costs making up the majority of losses. As adversaries compress attack timelines to weeks and even days, defenders need speed as well as trust in the intelligence and guidance they receive from their OT cybersecurity platform.

Dragos Platform 3.0 meets this challenge head-on with new capabilities that streamline workflows, prioritize what matters most, and deliver vulnerability analysis, authored by Dragos’s OT threat intelligence experts and now using AI models to accelerate back-end operations.

“The cost of inaction is too high in OT. The latest updates to the Dragos Platform focus on giving industrial defenders the visibility, speed, and confidence they need to take action and reduce risk before incidents escalate,” said Robert M. Lee, CEO of Dragos. “Alerts, detections, and recommendations are grounded in insights supported by Dragos OT threat intelligence, which is unmatched in the industry. We are helping organizations build operational resilience to ensure the industrial and critical infrastructure they defend is prepared for today’s threats as well as tomorrow’s.”

Accelerating time-to-value through intelligent prioritization

The centerpiece of Dragos Platform 3.0 is the new Insights Hub, which provides operators with a single prioritized view of their security posture. By consolidating alerts into a risk-weighted summary, the Insights Hub enables quicker decisions and prioritized action. Operators gain recommendations authored by OT cyber experts to accelerate triage and action, so they know exactly where to start and what to do next.

AI-enhanced vulnerability analysis, expanded vulnerability coverage

Dragos Platform 3.0 introduces AI-enhanced vulnerability processes. Dragos OT vulnerability intelligence is built on the most expansive OT vulnerability data and expert vulnerability intelligence analysts. Dragos is now leveraging AI technology to accelerate back-end vulnerability analysis processes to enable faster delivery of the most accurate OT contextualized vulnerability analysis in the industry.

The platform extends automated vulnerability identification to software and operating systems with Dragos’s proven “Now, Next, Never” risk prioritization methodology. This approach gives customers a view of exposures with practical, OT-safe guidance, reducing workloads through intelligent prioritization rather than overwhelming security teams with unactionable alerts.

Meeting diverse deployment and operational needs

Recognizing that industrial organizations have varied operational requirements, Dragos Platform 3.0 introduces new deployment options and cost models that make it possible to serve smaller sites with greater flexibility and accessibility. New device footprints, including a smaller STS-50 and combined Sensor/SiteStore, enable organizations to extend comprehensive OT visibility across their entire industrial footprint without compromising on security effectiveness. Expanded Active Collection supports a range of new use cases including air-gapped and intermittently connected sites, which extends visibility and vulnerability management to even the most isolated environments.

The Dragos Platform also features simplified management through centralized sensor configuration and administration, along with streamlined integration capabilities that enhance workflows with both OT systems and IT security operations.

For organizations seeking managed security, the Dragos Platform with OT Watch Complete provides expert-driven 24/7 security monitoring, ongoing platform tuning, security hardening, threat hunting, and management of detections, triage, and investigation. The service helps customers strengthen defenses and realize value more quickly. Dragos is working with multiple partners to embed their service into their broader managed SOC / managed detection and response service, and also operates as a standalone offering.

“This represents our commitment to delivering not just advanced technology, but technology that truly serves our industrial community,” said Jodi Schatz, CPO at Dragos. “Every innovation—from the redesigned user experience, to the AI-enhanced vulnerability processes, to the Insights Hub—is designed to reduce the burden on security teams while increasing their effectiveness.”