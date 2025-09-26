How agentic AI is changing the SOC

In this Help Net Security video, David Norlin, CTO of Lumifi, explores the role of agentic AI in the security operations center (SOC). He explains what agentic AI is, how it can enhance cybersecurity workflows by automating repetitive tasks, and why accountability and careful implementation are critical.

Norlin also discusses the importance of context, guardrails, and human oversight to ensure these powerful tools are used safely.

Learn more: