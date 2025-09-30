Legit’s Command Center tracks AI code, models, and MCP server usage across the SDLC

Legit Security has updated its AI Security Command Center. As vibe coding and AI-first development reshape how software is built, the Command Center offers visibility into when, where, and how AI-generated code, AI models, and MCP servers are used across the software development lifecycle (SDLC), along with the associated AI risks.

Vibe coding and AI code assistants enable developers to deliver code at a markedly faster pace. But with speed comes risk: AI-generated code often contains vulnerabilities and issues that impact the entire application. In addition, engineers may leverage unapproved or low-reputation AI models outside corporate policy, which poses significant risk due to unknown training data or lack of security guardrails.

Legit’s AI Security Command Center provides a central view of AI-related risk and metrics that allows CISOs, AppSec teams, and product security teams to understand risk over time and compare AI security postures across applications.

Key features and capabilities in Legit’s AI Security Command Center include:

Complete visibility into AI usage : Users instantly see the AI models and MCP servers in their engineering environments, along with areas of risk that must be remediated. The platform also highlights newly introduced components, tracks most frequently used models, and enriches this view with context of each AI model’s reputation.

: Users instantly see the AI models and MCP servers in their engineering environments, along with areas of risk that must be remediated. The platform also highlights newly introduced components, tracks most frequently used models, and enriches this view with context of each AI model’s reputation. Detection of risky and unauthorized AI model usage: Low-reputation AI models or those unapproved by corporate policy create a significant opportunity to introduce risk, especially if they were trained on insecure codebases or lack security guardrails. Legit’s AI Security Command Center delivers an immediate view of models in use, even when an engineer attempts to bypass security processes and policies.

Low-reputation AI models or those unapproved by corporate policy create a significant opportunity to introduce risk, especially if they were trained on insecure codebases or lack security guardrails. Legit’s AI Security Command Center delivers an immediate view of models in use, even when an engineer attempts to bypass security processes and policies. Real-time visibility into AI-related risks: Beyond use of AI, Legit monitors AI-related risks in real-time, including riskiest AI secrets, top AI risk by policy, and the change in AI risk over time. For security teams, this provides a clear mechanism to understand and communicate the impact of AI on the organization’s security posture.

Beyond use of AI, Legit monitors AI-related risks in real-time, including riskiest AI secrets, top AI risk by policy, and the change in AI risk over time. For security teams, this provides a clear mechanism to understand and communicate the impact of AI on the organization’s security posture. Team- and application-level risk metrics: While AI usage is accelerating, developers’ expertise in these tools may be limited. Legit’s new AI heat map makes it easy to pinpoint teams that introduce the most AI security issues, and to compare AI security across application teams, making it easy to identify where training or other support is needed most.

“2025 has brought a massive shift in the way developers code. AI tools have made it faster for application teams to deliver, but it has also increased many companies’ security risk levels,” said Yoav Stahl, VP of product at Legit. “As AI becomes prevalent in nearly every area of development, we consistently hear that security teams lack visibility and a solid understanding of risk. We’re excited to see this latest release fill a very important AppSec gap.”