Fuel iX Fortify helps enterprises expose GenAI vulnerabilities at scale

TELUS Digital has released its continuous automated red-teaming application, Fuel iX Fortify. The solution helps enterprises test GenAI systems at scale and identify vulnerabilities by simulating real-world attack scenarios using advanced adversarial techniques.

Fuel iX Fortify runs thousands of adversarial attacks on AI-powered assistants, copilots and applications in minutes, helping organizations uncover AI risks before they can be exploited. With an ever-evolving database of adversary tactics, techniques and procedures, Fortify stays ahead of emerging attack methods and generates novel tests for each safety assessment, or it can rerun specific attack formulations to track over time.

The Gen AI red-teaming app can also create attack objectives tailored to a system’s code of conduct policy, making it purpose-built for the unpredictability of GenAI, which can generate different answers each time it is asked a question.

“GenAI is driving enterprise transformation, but it’s simultaneously creating new safety and security risks, that without safeguards, can erode customer trust, damage brand reputation, disrupt operations and expose companies to regulatory penalties,” said Bret Kinsella, GM, Fuel iX at TELUS Digital.

“Red-teaming expertise is in short supply, and many organizations struggle to find the people and time needed to keep pace with evolving risks. Fuel iX Fortify helps close that gap by automating AI safety and security testing and uncovering vulnerabilities early so security teams can proactively mitigate risk. Importantly, it is accessible to non-technical users and backed by research. Fortify was built as an AI safety and security early warning system that is available to identify risks at any time by any user to give enterprises confidence they are responsibly launching and scaling their AI applications,” Kinsella continued.

Enterprise-ready features of Fuel iX Fortify

Fuel iX Fortify supports enterprises across all industries with AI security features that include: