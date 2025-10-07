Barracuda Research centralizes AI-driven threat intelligence and incident analysis

Barracuda Networks has introduced Barracuda Research, a new centralized resource for threat intelligence, real-world incident analysis, email threat detection data from Barracuda AI, and more.

Barracuda Research is designed to equip IT and security professionals, as well as managed service providers, with actionable insights to understand the latest threats facing organizations, the signs to look for and practical steps to stay protected.

The launch of Barracuda Research comes at a time when organizations face growing pressure to understand and act on cyberthreat intelligence to defend against threats, reduce risk, maintain operational resilience, and meet evolving regulatory demands.

International research undertaken by Barracuda with Vanson Bourne found that 31% of organizations with up to 2,000 employees worry about their ability to meet this challenge, and 47% are concerned that the more advanced evasion techniques used in cyberattacks make them harder to detect and neutralize.

Barracuda Research draws on detection data from Barracuda AI to highlight the prevalence of malicious email threat types. It also features summaries of Barracuda’s latest threat analysis reports. These cover notable email attack tactics seen in the wild by Barracuda threat analysts, the latest threats targeting organizations seen by Barracuda’s Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts, step-by-step analysis of recent real-world incidents mitigated by Barracuda Managed XDR, and more.

The insight is based on the analysis of trillions of IT events, AI-powered threat detection, individual security incidents, and mitigations.

“We’re launching Barracuda Research to meet the growing need of customers and partners for high-quality threat intelligence that is easy to understand and action,” said Neal Bradbury, chief product officer at Barracuda.

“Approximately one in three smaller and mid-market organizations around the world worry about how to source and make use of threat intelligence to enhance security, and almost half believe the increasingly evasive nature of cyberthreats makes them harder to spot and respond to. Barracuda Research helps to address those challenges. It showcases the breadth and depth of Barracuda’s threat analysis expertise, which underpins our AI-powered BarracudaONE platform and world-class managed XDR service,” Bradbury concluded.