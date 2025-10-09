CyberFOX DNS Filtering stops threats before they reach networks

CyberFOX launched CyberFOX DNS Filtering, a solution designed to stop threats before they ever reach networks. Built for managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprise IT teams, CyberFOX DNS Filtering combines advanced AI-driven technology with intuitive management to deliver protection without added complexity.

The solution blocks malicious websites, phishing attempts, and unwanted content. This helps organizations improve their defenses while keeping employees focused and productive. With flexible deployment options and customizable policy controls, DNS Filtering enables companies to protect, control, and optimize web traffic on a large scale.

“Cybersecurity threats are evolving faster than ever, and we’re committed to giving IT teams tools that stay one step ahead without adding complexity,” said David Bellini, CEO of CyberFOX. “DNS Filtering represents our continued focus on making powerful cybersecurity accessible and affordable.”

CyberFOX DNS Filtering offers:

Advanced threat protection – Automatically blocks malware, ransomware, and phishing domains.

– Automatically blocks malware, ransomware, and phishing domains. Increased productivity – Ability to control web access to eliminate distractions.

– Ability to control web access to eliminate distractions. Granular policy control – Customizable rules by location for clarity and scalability.

– Customizable rules by location for clarity and scalability. Real-time reporting & insights – Visibility into web activity for improved security and compliance.

– Visibility into web activity for improved security and compliance. AI pattern recognition – Identifies and categorizes unknown malicious sites in real time.

– Identifies and categorizes unknown malicious sites in real time. IPv6 capability – Ensures scalability and compatibility with modern internet standards.

– Ensures scalability and compatibility with modern internet standards. Easy deployment & management – Get up and running in minutes with an intuitive dashboard.

The launch comes as organizations face added pressure to adopt zero trust security models and meet stricter cyber insurance requirements. DNS Filtering complements CyberFOX’s trusted portfolio alongside CyberFOX AutoElevate for privileged access management and CyberFOX Password Manager. This creates a toolkit to meet compliance needs and security goals across distributed workforces.