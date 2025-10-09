Ootbi Mini delivers zero trust, immutable data protection

Object First unveiled Ootbi Mini, a new compact immutable storage appliance designed for remote and branch offices, edge environments, and small businesses to ransomware-proof local Veeam backup data.

Ootbi Mini is available in 8, 16, and 24 terabyte (TB) capacities and delivers Object First’s enterprise-grade security, simplicity, and power in a desktop tower that doesn’t require a traditional data center.

Built on zero trust principles, Ootbi (Out-of-the-Box Immutability) Mini delivers absolute immutability, which means no one, not even an admin, can alter the firmware, operating system, storage layer, or backup data. Ootbi Mini has the same ransomware-proof data protection, intuitive user interface and simple Veeam integration as the existing Ootbi fleet, no security expertise required.

Object First also announced:

Honeypot: Early Warning of cyberthreats targeting Veeam Backup and replication (VBR), Object First has introduced Ootbi Honeypot in version 1.7. Honeypot deploys a decoy VBR environment on a securely segmented part of Ootbi, acting as a tripwire. If any suspicious activity is detected, Honeypot immediately sends alerts through the customer’s preferred channel.

Fleet Manager Beta Program: Object First announced a beta program for Ootbi Fleet Manager, a cloud-based application that allows customers to monitor their entire Ootbi fleet from a single dashboard. Fleet Manager provides customized organization of clusters, with granular monitoring and reporting for Ootbi devices. Users can view a complete breakdown of their footprint, including hardware health and utilization.

“Organizations running Veeam can benefit from storage solutions that combine immutability, simplicity, and resilience,” said Phil Goodwin, Research Vice President, IDC. “With Ootbi Mini, Honeypot, and Fleet Manager, Object First is expanding its ransomware-proof portfolio to address these needs across businesses of all sizes.”

“Our mission is to make ransomware-proof backups simple, powerful, and accessible for every Veeam user,” said David Bennett, CEO, Object First, “With the launch of Ootbi Mini, any organization in any location can have enterprise-grade immutability within a small footprint. Our new Honeypot feature takes cyber resilience a step further by giving IT teams early warning of cyberthreats, while Fleet Manager will simplify how customers can monitor and manage their Ootbi deployments. Together, these innovations reinforce our commitment to delivering a secure, simple, resilient backup solution for Veeam customers.”