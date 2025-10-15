Bitsight Brand Intelligence uses AI to detect and takedown impersonation attacks

Bitsight released Bitsight Brand Intelligence, a new module in its cyber threat intelligence application, to empower security and risk teams to detect, triage, and take down brand and executive threats across social media and the open, deep, and dark web.

Impersonation and social engineering attacks, like phishing and similar techniques, are more pervasive than ever. Fueled by AI, cybercriminals are increasingly posing as trusted brands and executives across email, social media, and chat. 51% of all browser phishing attempts now involve brand impersonation, underscoring how attackers deceive customers, steal credentials, and initiate fraudulent transactions.

Tools struggle to keep pace, offering limited automation and leaving security teams bogged down with slow, manual triage and delayed response to detections. This inefficiency creates visibility gaps and allows threats to persist longer than they should.

Bitsight Brand Intelligence eliminates this bottleneck with AI-powered triage, contextual intelligence, and automated takedown workflows, helping security teams cut through the noise and act decisively before damage occurs.

“Most solutions stop at detection. Bitsight goes further, bringing together enriched intelligence, context, triage and proven takedown workflows,” said Gabi Reish, VP Product Management at Bitsight. “With Bitsight Brand Intelligence, security teams don’t just see threats, they stop them before reputational or financial damage occurs.”

Key features and benefits of Bitsight Brand Intelligence include:

Brand & VIP impersonation protection: Unified, continuously updated visibility into your most targeted assets, brands and executives, to detect phishing campaigns, rogue apps, fake social profiles, and leaked credentials across the open, deep, and dark web and social media sites including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube and more.

Unified, continuously updated visibility into your most targeted assets, brands and executives, to detect phishing campaigns, rogue apps, fake social profiles, and leaked credentials across the open, deep, and dark web and social media sites including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube and more. Rogue application detection: Identify and eliminate fraudulent or malicious mobile apps that mimic legitimate brands in global app stores.

Identify and eliminate fraudulent or malicious mobile apps that mimic legitimate brands in global app stores. Faster, smarter response: AI-driven triage and contextual intelligence reduce time-to-action, helping lean security teams prioritize and resolve threats efficiently.

AI-driven triage and contextual intelligence reduce time-to-action, helping lean security teams prioritize and resolve threats efficiently. Proven takedown mitigation: With an 85% success rate, including in difficult regions, organizations can act with confidence to eliminate brand abuse at scale.

With an 85% success rate, including in difficult regions, organizations can act with confidence to eliminate brand abuse at scale. The four Ts: tailor, track, triage, takedown: a proven framework to focus monitoring, continuously detect threats, prioritize with AI, and execute takedowns at scale.

“As security leaders, we’re inundated with isolated alerts that don’t tell the full story,” said Bryan Perkola, SVP of Information Security, First Community Credit Union. “What stands out with Bitsight is how threat intelligence is connected into our broader risk context – real-time external exposure, vendor risk posture, and insights across the open, deep and dark web. That context helps us move beyond chasing incidents to making proactive, business-driven security decisions.”