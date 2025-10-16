ImmuniWeb Expands discovery with ASM and Dark web packages

On top of several new free tools launched during the summer, ImmuniWeb released over 500 updates, improvements, new features, and integrations across all our products in Q3, including ImmuniWeb On-Demand, ImmuniWeb MobileSuite, ImmuniWeb Continuous, ImmuniWeb Neuron, ImmuniWeb Neuron Mobile, and ImmuniWeb Discovery.

ImmuniWeb has added two new packages to ImmuniWeb Discovery, its flagship Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) solution:

ASM (attack surface management) package: designed for organizations of any size that need to have a comprehensive and real-time visibility of their external attack surface including domains, web applications and APIs, cloud infrastructure and third-party SaaS platforms, mobile apps and their endpoints, network services and devices, and IoT/OT objects exposed to the Internet. The package includes continuous monitoring and discovery of new assets, as well as continuous security testing, privacy and compliance checkups for all assets.

Dark web package: engineered for companies of any size that require actionable and noise-free Dark Web monitoring, cyber threat intelligence (CTI) and Indicator of Compromise (IoC) monitoring on their enterprise, employees, executives, clients and partners. The package includes daily updates from over 1,000 traditional Dark Web resources, Telegram and IRC channels, invitation-only underground marketplaces, and other hidden locations where cybercriminals trade or advertise stolen data, credit cards, personal information or other commercially valuable information.

ImmuniWeb On-Demand, web application penetration testing solution now offers expert-driven testing of web applications and APIs powered by AI models, including Large Language Models (LLMs), within its Ultimate package.

The Ultimate package now includes testing of AI-specific vulnerabilities and improper implementation or insecure configuration of the related web, network or cloud infrastructure as provided by the OWASP Top 10 for LLMs and includes the following classes of security checks and tests:

LLM01:2025 Prompt Injection

LLM02:2025 Sensitive Information Disclosure

LLM03:2025 Supply Chain

LLM04:2025 Data and Model Poisoning

LLM05:2025 Improper Output Handling

LLM06:2025 Excessive Agency

LLM07:2025 System Prompt Leakage

LLM08:2025 Vector and Embedding Weaknesses

LLM09:2025 Misinformation

LLM10:2025 Unbounded Consumption

“We are grateful to all our customers and partners from over 50 countries for their ongoing support and motivation to continually innovate, making our products even better on the rapidly growing cybersecurity market.

Driving our technical improvements and implementations of new features and functionalities on a daily basis, I am truly excited to see how we implement those features that our customers and partners need the most amid the swift proliferation of new cyber threats and novel attack vectors,” said Dr. Ilia Kolochenko, Chief Architect & CEO at ImmuniWeb.