ExaGrid enhances Tiered Backup Storage with new MSP-focused features in Version 7.4.0

ExaGrid announced that its Version 7.4.0 release includes new features optimized for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) who use ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage to protect their customers’ data.

Many organizations use MSPs to outsource either a single IT function, such as Backup as a Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), or even an entire data center, including all applications, servers, and storage. A number of MSPs already use ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage, and ExaGrid’s new features will help MSPs track their customers’ data usage and separately provide the ability to restore an individual customer’s data in the case of a ransomware attack.

MSPs can store multiple customers in a single ExaGrid system

Set up a specific share per customer (35 per appliance/300 per system – can have unlimited systems)

Data is tracked per share and reported for billing per TB/PB per customer

Report on backup data usage per share/customer both over time and via exported reports

To add a customer simply add a share, to eliminate a customer simply delete the share

Backups are fast due to a unique front-end disk cache Landing Zone

Backup windows stay fixed-length as data grows due to a true scale-out architecture

Restores are fast as the most recent data in the Landing Zone is undeduplicated

Cost is lower than standard storage due to advanced deduplication

A non-network facing Repository Tier (tiered air gap), Auto Detect & Guard, Delayed Delete Policy and immutable data objects ensure data can be restored after a ransomware attack

Ransomware recovery can happen on the share level as to not impact other customers

MSPs can use ExaGrid with over 25 backup applications including Veeam, Rubrik, Commvault, NetBackup, HYCU, Cohesity (in 2026), Oracle RMAN Direct, SQL Dumps Direct and many others.

ExaGrid provides MSPs with the same values it offers to other end users, including backups, restores, low capital equipment costs, a pay-as-you-grow model, comprehensive security, high-quality maintenance and support with predictable costs, strong technical support, and products that just work.

ExaGrid also recently announced that Version 7.4.0 also includes the release of ExaGrid’s AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock feature: Auto Detect & Guard for all data center customers and also MSPs.

Auto Detect & Guard uses AI to monitor all daily operational deletes on a per-share/customer basis, trains/learns, and creates patterns. If a delete request is outside of the pattern, the organization’s IT team is alerted and ExaGrid automatically extends the delayed delete policy for all shares/customers so data in the ExaGrid Repository Tier is never deleted. If the delete was an operational delete, the IT team can clear the alert and ExaGrid will return to the original delayed delete policy.

“ExaGrid is committed to helping MSPs meet their SLAs for their BaaS, DRaaS, and IT outsourced data center customers with our backup storage that provides faster backup ingest performance, fast restores, comprehensive security and ransomware recovery, with reliability,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid.

“With this new release, we are pleased to offer tracking by share and our AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock for Ransomware Recovery by the share/customer. MSPs that use ExaGrid can feel confident that their customer data is well-protected and always ready for recovery,” Andrews concluded.