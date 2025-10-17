SAP zero-day wake-up call: Why ERP systems need a unified defense

In this Help Net Security video, Paul Laudanski, Director of Research at Onapsis, discusses key lessons from the SAP zero-day vulnerability. He explains why business-critical systems like ERP and CRM remain top targets for attackers, since they hold valuable data that directly affects revenue, operations, and reputation.

Ongoing monitoring, configuration management, and threat detection are essential for lasting protection. He also highlights the need for collaboration between business, IT, and security teams, as ERP systems often operate outside traditional security oversight.