Veeam acquires Securiti AI for $1.725 billion

Veeam Software has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Securiti AI for $1.725 billion. Veeam and Securiti AI unify data resilience with DSPM, privacy, governance, and AI trust spanning production and secondary data. Together, they will help customers understand their full data estate, while providing security, along with recovery and rollback, to unleash the value of their data for AI.

With the acquisition of Securiti AI, Veeam eliminates the challenge of managing fragmented data across apps, clouds, SaaS, endpoints, and backups. CIOs, CISOs, and CDOs will have a unified command center to fully control and understand all their data, as well as secure it with near-zero data loss or business downtime, recover and rollback data and AI with precision, and safely unleash AI innovation.

This single control plane across production and secondary data enables enterprises to uniformly command their entire data estate, combining Veeam’s data resilience capabilities with Securiti AI’s DSPM, data privacy, and AI trust capabilities.

Why does this matter now?

Organizations have been unable to harness the value of unstructured data, including emails, documents, and customer interactions, which represent 70-90% of all enterprise data. Meanwhile, cyberattacks are escalating, regulations are tightening, and AI initiatives are stalling because the data feeding them can’t be trusted.

Industry studies estimate that 80-90% of AI projects fail, many due to data issues, including accuracy, lineage, permissions, and identity, as well as privacy concerns. Traditional approaches, which involve siloed tools for data security and management, don’t reflect new AI threats and force teams into constant trade-offs between security, risk management, and business agility. The combination of Veeam and Securiti AI mitigates these trade-offs with a single command center for all data.

“We’ve entered a new era for data. It’s no longer about just protecting data from cyber threats and unforeseen disasters; it’s also about identifying all your data, ensuring it’s governed and trusted to power AI transparently,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO at Veeam. “This is the single most critical factor in failed AI initiatives. By combining the market-leading strengths of Veeam and Securiti AI, we bring those capabilities together in a single solution to help customers understand, secure, recover, and rollback, and unleash their data to drive new business value.”

“Enterprise AI is simply not possible without data security. Securiti AI solves that and enables the safe use of data and AI,” said Rehan Jalil, CEO at Securiti AI. “Bringing together our unique capabilities with Veeam, the global leader in data resilience, creates a new value proposition for customers with one data command center delivering data resilience, DSPM, privacy, governance, and AI trust for your entire data estate. Veeam’s global reach and innovation, combined with our technology and intelligence, will provide customers with unmatched business resilience and security to fully unlock the benefits of AI.”

Securiti AI is the pioneer of the Data Command Center. Powered by a knowledge graph, the Data Command Center unifies data intelligence and security controls for data across the hybrid multi-cloud. Its built-in and extensible agentic AI framework automates the key functions for data intelligence, data security, and controls, while its Gencore AI module enables safe enterprise AI search.

Following the close of the transaction, Rehan Jalil will join Veeam as President of Security and AI.

“The integration of Securiti AI’s advanced data security platform with Veeam’s robust data resilience platform represents an evolution in how organizations approach protection and governance of their information in an AI-driven landscape,” said Paul Stringfellow, Senior Analyst, Security & Risk at GigaOm.

“Together, these platforms bridge the gap between security, governance, compliance, and resilience, enabling organizations to achieve a comprehensive, context-rich understanding of their data. This synergy allows for the identification of what data is truly important, how it is being used, who has access to it, and why – all critical insights for applying precise, effective controls that proactively defend against risk, ensure compliance, and support robust governance,” Stringfellow concluded.