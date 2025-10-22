Axoflow Security Data Layer unifies data pipeline, storage, and analytics for security team

Axoflow has launched its Security Data Layer, extending its pipeline offering with multiple storage solutions. The Security Data Layer addresses challenges in log management, SIEM optimization, pipeline reliability, and data accessibility.

In addition to a full-fledged security data pipeline that classifies, reduces, normalizes, and enriches data, now security teams gain access to flexible, cost-effective, and high-performance storage options. They can store, query, and process security data in diverse deployment scenarios, from storing temporal data right on the processing nodes, with federated search across the nodes – to tiered data lakes to meet specific use cases.

For years, SOC teams have spent countless hours pre-processing and normalizing data before it could be used for detection, struggling with high storage costs and complex infrastructure. Axoflow’s Security Data Layer changes that. It automates data collection, transformation, and tiered storage across hybrid environments so teams can focus on putting their data to work.

“Security teams shouldn’t have to spend more time preparing data than defending their organizations,” said Sandor Guba, CTO at Axoflow. “Our Security Data Layer takes care of the movement, transformation, and storage of security data so teams can focus on using it without the need to babysit it.”

This architecture allows organizations to decouple storage from their SIEM, run analytics and AI models on local data, and send only what is needed to external systems. This provides greater cost control and reduces vendor lock-in.

The new storage portfolio includes:

AxoRouter Storage – Embedded into the AxoRouter processing engine, this low-footprint option provides temporary, queryable storage at the edge. It supports short-term log retention, federated search, and ad-hoc troubleshooting that keeps unnecessary data out of the SIEM or central storage.

AxoLake – A tiered security data lake combining a fast hot tier with S3-compatible cold storage. Designed for long-term retention with open-format accessibility, AxoLake integrates seamlessly with SIEMs and analytics platforms while reducing storage costs.

In-stream processing with aggregation – Enables policy-driven aggregation and enrichment before data enters the SIEM. Temporary storage ensures consistent analytic windows, reducing volatility and improving SOC signal-to-noise ratio.

AxoStore – A self-contained "platform-in-a-box" appliance for air-gapped, remote, or regulated environments, offering collection, processing, storage, and analytics in a single VM.

Building the Security Data Layer

With integrated pipeline, storage, and AI capabilities, Axoflow’s Security Data Layer helps security teams move beyond traditional compromises between cost, speed, and scale. The result is a resilient foundation that adapts to the dynamic requirements of cybersecurity.