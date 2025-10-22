3 DevOps security pitfalls and how to stay ahead of them

In this Help Net Security video, Dustin Kirkland, SVP of Engineering at Chainguard, explores three of the most pressing DevOps security issues engineers encounter: unpatched code, legacy systems, and the rise of AI and automation.

He explains how each one affects security and productivity, shares practical strategies for managing risk, and emphasizes the importance of visibility, accountability, and thoughtful modernization. Kirkland highlights how combining human judgment with automation can help teams build secure, resilient, and innovative software.