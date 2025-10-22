Rubrik Agent Cloud speeds enterprise AI with built-in security and guardrails

Rubrik announced the launch of the Rubrik Agent Cloud to accelerate enterprise AI agent adoption while managing risk of AI deployments.

AI transformation is now mandatory for most organizations. However, IT leaders are constrained because agentic AI has significant risks including hallucination as well as compromise by threat actors. Rubrik Agent Cloud is designed to monitor and audit agentic actions, enforce real-time guardrails for agentic changes, fine-tune agents for accuracy and, undo agent mistakes.

Built on the Rubrik Platform that combines data, identity and application contexts, Rubrik Agent Cloud gives customers security, accuracy, and efficiency as they transform their organizations into AI enterprises.

“IT and security leaders often don’t know what their AI agents are doing or how to undo their mistakes. Rubrik wants to help them answer: ‘What agents do I have?’ ‘What are they capable of doing?’ ‘How are they performing?’ ‘What did they do?’ and ‘Can I undo that when they screw up?’” said Bipul Sinha, CEO, Chairman of Rubrik. “AI agents have the potential to cause 10x the damage in 1/10 of the time. With Rubrik Agent Cloud, we uniquely address this challenge by leveraging our leadership in data, identity, and resilience to help our customers deploy AI agents with peace of mind.”

Rubrik Agent Cloud will offer comprehensive agent management capabilities that encompass the entire AI agent lifecycle, from observability and control to performance management and simulation.

Agent monitor

Auto-discovers both infrastructure-as-a-service (Azure/AWS) agents as well as platform-as-a-service (M365/AgentForce) agents.

Automatically discovers and maps active agents across popular agent builders such as OpenAI, Microsoft Copilot Studio, Amazon Bedrock and other popular agent building tools.

Continuously monitors agent activity and data access, and maintains immutable audit trails capturing context from data, identity, and applications.

Agent govern

Tracks agent usage, evaluates performance against prompts, and gives teams the tools to control destructive/undesired actions.

Defines and enforces agent behavior, access, and action policies in real-time.

A centralized tool to provide integration with enterprise identity systems—helping ensure secure, compliant, and controlled innovation.

Agent remediate