Censys delivers internet intelligence to accelerate SOC triage and response

Censys announced a new offering designed to help SOC teams accelerate alert triage, reduce mean time to triage (MTTT), and accelerate incident response. The offering delivers near real-time and historical visibility into all internet-facing assets, enabling analysts to quickly enrich context, validate threat intelligence, and increase threat visibility with Censys’ curated adversary data. This helps SOCs streamline investigations by eliminating manual workflows and improving triage prioritization.

Alert fatigue and missing context

SOC teams face critical barriers to efficient triage and investigation:

Context gaps: Analysts often lack data on external IPs, services, and infrastructure when investigating alerts.

Outdated feeds: Many threat feeds rely on stale indicators of compromise (IOCs).

Limited historical insight: Without historical snapshots of internet data, analysts can't trace how attacker infrastructure evolves.

Incomplete infrastructure view: Teams struggle to see all related assets behind an attack.

The Censys solution: Internet intelligence for security operations

Powered by the internet intelligence, Censys enables SOC and IR teams to operationalize external visibility within their workflows:

Comprehensive internet visibility: Through continuous Internet-wide scanning across all 65,535 ports and 200+ protocols, Censys delivers validated, structured data on hosts, services, and certificates including context on WHOIS, ASN, TLS metadata, and service labels for VPNs, proxies, IoT devices, remote access, routers, and more.

Censys threat infrastructure data: Augment stale threat feeds with Censys-validated adversary infrastructure including Command-and-Control (C2), loaders, remote access trojans (RATs), phishing kits, botnets, and other malicious infrastructure.

Historical insights: Access historical snapshots of every internet-connected asset to trace attacker activity over time.

Censys investigation manager: Discover, pivot, and visualize related adversarial infrastructure for complete threat campaign awareness.

Censys transforms security operations from reactive investigation to proactive, intelligence-driven defense. Seamless API integrations allow teams to automate enrichment, threat correlation, and policy enforcement, eliminating manual triage steps and accelerating detection, prioritization, and response.

“Censys is the authority on internet intelligence, continuously scanning the entire internet to provide the most accurate and up-to-date insights available,” said Morgan Princing, Director of Product Management at Censys. “Our new SOC solution brings that same intelligence directly into the hands of analysts, delivering actionable context in a format that fits seamlessly into existing workflows and helps teams accelerate their daily triage and investigation tasks.”

“At The Vertex Project, we’re focused on empowering analysts to move faster and make smarter decisions,” said Visi Stark, Co-Founder of The Vertex Project. “Our integration with Censys brings rich internet intelligence directly into Synapse, enabling analysts to enrich, correlate, and act on data seamlessly within their workflows.”

“Censys has given our security team the visibility and context we’ve always needed but couldn’t get from traditional threat feeds,” said Charles Li, CTO & Chief Analyst at TeamT5, “The ability to instantly understand external infrastructure, validate active threats, and enrich threat contexts through the Censys API has streamlined our investigations and significantly reduced our response times.”