New Corero SmartWall ONE capability blocks encrypted DDoS threats without latency

Corero Network Security announced a new SmartWall ONE capability that stops encrypted application-layer attacks in real time without added latency or infrastructure. The enhancement addresses one of the most pressing blind spots in modern cybersecurity.

With encryption now standard for internet traffic, attackers are using secure channels to launch high-impact DDoS attacks that evade traditional defenses. Corero closes this gap with AI-assisted detection and real-time intelligence feeds that stop threats instantly.

The solution avoids false positives, preserves performance and privacy, and removes the need for added infrastructure. It delivers precise protection that keeps critical services online and businesses running.

Corero is focused on delivering more value, not just more features. This update gives service providers a competitive edge by enabling premium DDoS protection across Layers 3 to 7, even for encrypted traffic, without added complexity. It also creates new revenue opportunities through differentiated DDoS offerings.

Enterprises gain real-time protection for public-facing applications while maintaining privacy, compliance, and uptime. Corero’s inline architecture is purpose-built to stop encrypted Layer 7 attacks in real time, offering protection that complements or extends beyond traditional WAFs.

“Everything we do is measured by what it means for our customers,” said Carl Herberger, CEO at Corero Network Security. “And we’re proud to say that our new Layer 7 protection delivers exactly that. Businesses get the visibility and broad-spectrum protection they need without slowing down and without piling on more hardware.”

Organizations can now stop encrypted application-layer attacks in real time without redesigning infrastructure or adding resource strain. Corero delivers stronger protection with less operational overhead, giving businesses greater efficiency and the peace of mind that comes from staying online and in control.