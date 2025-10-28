Elastic Streams uses agentic AI to simplify log parsing and accelerate issue resolution for SREstic

Elastic announced Streams, an agentic AI-powered solution that rethinks how teams work with logs to enable much faster incident investigation and resolution. Streams uses AI to automatically partition and parse raw logs to extract relevant fields, greatly reducing the effort required of Site Reliability Engineers (SREs) to make logs usable.

Streams also automatically surfaces significant events such as critical errors and anomalies from context-rich logs, giving SREs early warnings and a clear understanding of their workloads, enabling them to investigate and resolve issues faster.

SREs are often overwhelmed by dashboards and alerts that show what and where things are broken, but fail to reveal why. This industry-wide focus on visualizing symptoms forces engineers to manually hunt for answers. The crucial “why” is buried in logs, but their massive volume and unstructured nature have led the industry to toss them aside or treat them as lesser. This has forced teams into costly tradeoffs: either spend countless hours building complex data pipelines, drop valuable log data and risk critical visibility gaps, or log and forget.

Streams directly addresses this challenge by reimagining the entire log pipeline. It leverages the Elasticsearch platform to combine AI-driven parsing, which automatically adapts to new log formats. Instead of forcing SREs to comb through noise, Streams automatically surfaces significant events, such as out-of-memory errors, internal server failures, and critical startup or shutdown messages. These events act as actionable markers, providing a clear investigative focus and an early warning before a service impact occurs.

“For too long, SREs have been forced to treat logs as a noisy, expensive last resort for investigations. Teams hunt through dashboards for what is broken, while the actual why is buried,” said Ken Exner, CPO at Elastic. “Streams make logs your most valuable asset. It automatically finds the signal in the noise, surfacing critical events from any log source. This gives SREs time back, allowing them to move from symptom to solution in minutes.”

Streams can: