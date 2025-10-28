AI Service Assist expands TeamDynamix ITSM platform with integrated intelligence

TeamDynamix introduced AI Service Assist, an extension of its core IT Service Management (ITSM) platform that leverages AI agents with native integration and automation for faster resolution, lower overhead, and enterprise-wide agility.

AI Service Assist delivers value by expanding the core ITSM capabilities without the baggage of legacy, AI-washed, developer-heavy approaches. Built on Microsoft Azure AI services, the solution pairs enterprise-grade data protection with scalable intelligence. Microsoft Azure AI services provide access to a variety of prebuilt models, fine-tuning, and vector search capabilities with deployment governed by Microsoft’s cloud security protocols, including role-based access control (RBAC).

“We’re not just sprinkling AI onto ITSM,” explains Rod Mathews, CEO of TeamDynamix. “We’re building and delivering an integrated ecosystem of AI service management agents that work together to drive results.”

Technicians gain contextual insights, suggested resolutions, and automated knowledge creation while enabling end users to get better, faster service across the enterprise. With AI Service Assist, technicians can expedite ticket resolution and spend less time triaging, while end users experience faster, more personalized responses. Initial customer testing resulted in substantial cost and time savings: 40-90% faster response times, 4-7 minutes saved per ticket and a reported accuracy hit rate of 80% for AI-resolved tickets.

“This is what modern IT Service Management looks like,” adds Mathews. “A few years ago, we went to market with our conversational AI Virtual Support Agent, bringing AI together with automation and integration to help end users get service faster. This changed the way our customers deliver service, with many seeing ticket deflection rates of 30-60%. AI Service Assist is focused on the technician experience, helping them expedite resolution, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce operational toil.”

AI-powered ITSM offers high quality technician assistance

AI suggested response: Leverage multiple data sources to suggest resolutions

Intelligent triage & routing: Auto-classification and dispatching of requests based on context

Case summarization: Automatic summaries of tickets and incidents for faster triage

Knowledge suggestions: Surfacing related KB content and similar tickets instantly

Dynamic content creation: Using case insights, internal or external content

Reporting and operations: Building reports, gaining insights, and identifying knowledge gaps

“With AI Service Assist and Virtual Support Agents working together, we’re giving technicians and end users access to an ecosystem of AI agents that not only deflect and resolve tickets faster but also improve the quality of service,” explains Andrew Graf, CPO of TeamDynamix. “Our integration and automation layer and AI agent ecosystem lay the groundwork to accelerate agentic AI with autonomous orchestration.”