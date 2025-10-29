Arctera InfoScale gains AI capabilities to identify and contain ransomware attacks

Arctera announced new AI-powered features in Arctera InfoScale that enable organizations to identify and respond to ransomware indicators in real time. By learning behavioral patterns across applications, storage and infrastructure, Arctera InfoScale is now able to instantly recognize the traits of a successful ransomware breach as soon as it happens, automatically triggering responses to contain the impact of an attack.

“For many organizations today, anomaly detection has been limited. Focusing only on protection data will delay the recognition of an attack until a backup is complete. And, even where companies are looking at primary environments, if they’re limited to storage infrastructure – or the systems of just one vendor – then they’re missing the whole picture. A false sense of security can be worse than no ransomware detection strategy at all,” said Bhooshan Thakar, GM and VP of Data Resilience at Arctera.

“By monitoring the full stack in real time, Arctera InfoScale finds the evidence of ransomware exactly where it’s hurting an organization – automatically acting to enable the admins to limit its damage and prevent downtime. InfoScale continues to provide this enhanced resiliency for any app, across the entire eco-system, wherever it’s deployed,” Thakar added.

New AI-powered capabilities include:

Real-time data behavior analysis – Detects attacks as they occur by monitoring live data-access activity across workloads and environments.

– Detects attacks as they occur by monitoring live data-access activity across workloads and environments. Adaptive AI learning – Continuously refines expected-behavior baselines to improve detection accuracy and reduce false positives.

– Continuously refines expected-behavior baselines to improve detection accuracy and reduce false positives. Context-rich alerts – Correlates anomalies to specific applications, volumes, or clusters, helping teams quickly isolate and investigate issues.

– Correlates anomalies to specific applications, volumes, or clusters, helping teams quickly isolate and investigate issues. Application-aware actions – Enables predefined application-aware recovery policies when an anomaly is detected.

“Our recent research findings on cyber resiliency and AI point to significant challenges for end-users affecting the protection of mission-critical data assets. Enterprises now consider full-stack visibility and application awareness critical to recovery planning, yet many still rely on backup-centric detection. AI-powered tools that can deliver a new level of operational awareness – such as detecting, isolating, and initiating recovery from data anomalies before they impact availability or data integrity – are a significant step forward in minimizing the impact of ransomware and cyber-risks,” continued Christophe Bertrand, Principal Analyst at theCube Research.

The new detection features are integrated with core data resiliency, high-availability and disaster recovery capabilities in Arctera InfoScale, creating a closed-loop cyber resilience system that not only detects threats, but also triggers responses to contain and recover from them.

“No one needs anomaly detection to tell them that they had a ransomware attack last week – it’s already too late. AI-powered anomaly detection in Arctera InfoScale can detect suspicious behavior within seconds of primary application data being written, saving precious time before anomaly detection in backups would be triggered. This speed is critical for stopping ransomware spread, data exfiltration, and cascading failures,” Thakar concluded.