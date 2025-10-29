Privado.ai introduces AI agents to automate privacy assessments and real-time data mapping

Privado.ai released several new capabilities to automate privacy assessments and data maps for privacy teams amid growing privacy enforcement for non-compliant personal data sharing.

Leveraging AI agents to reason and take action, Privado.ai’s new Agentic Assessment solution populates 100% of privacy assessments by analyzing documentation.

“Privacy teams typically must wait weeks for stakeholders to complete privacy assessment questionnaires, causing project delays or privacy reviews to be skipped altogether. With Agentic Assessments, stakeholders can populate entire assessments in minutes simply by importing relevant documentation. Stakeholders can immediately validate AI agent findings linked to reasoning and evidence, so that privacy teams can receive completed assessments in a matter of hours,” said Vaibhav Antil, CEO, Privado.ai.

Announcement also includes major updates to Privado.ai’s data mapping solution designed for privacy teams. To fully assess privacy risk and maintain compliance reporting, complete and up-to-date data maps are required. Despite having data discovery tools to scan databases and third-party SaaS apps, privacy teams still rely on questionnaires to build data maps that sufficiently monitor compliance risk.

“Questionnaire-based data mapping simply cannot keep up with today’s rapidly evolving technology and increasing privacy regulation. That is why we are launching new Dynamic Data Map capabilities to offer the most complete, accurate, and automated data mapping solution. Building off our capabilities to scan code, websites, and mobile apps, we are launching two new real-time data mapping capabilities: runtime software scanning and third-party scanning. To fill in any remaining gaps, Agentic Assessments can scan documentation and contracts, extracting all relevant data mapping information,” said Prashant Mahajan, CTO, Privado.ai.

Agentic Assessments: Populate entire privacy assessments with AI agents

Instead of asking stakeholders to manually review documentation, fill in questionnaires, or complete interviews, stakeholders can simply import relevant documentation and contracts and let agents populate 100% of assessments. The assessment agent analyzes any type of document: data flow diagrams, product requirement documents, technical specifications, project proposals, etc. The contract agent builds a contract inventory and enhances assessment findings by extracting data elements, purposes of processing, obligations, and risks from third-party contracts.

Agentic Assessments leverages pre-built or custom templates to automate any type of privacy assessment: privacy impact assessments, data protection impact assessments, records of processing activity, vendor assessments, AI risk assessments, transfer impact assessments, etc. Stakeholders and privacy teams can quickly verify agents’ assessment findings with agent reasoning and cited evidence provided for each response.

“With Agentic Assessments, privacy teams can complete assessments in hours instead of weeks or not at all. By leveraging all available documentation and citing evidence, assessments will be more accurate and more auditable. As a result, privacy teams can finally get ahead of all potential privacy risks while enabling the business to move fast,” added Antil.

Later this year, Privado.ai plans to launch two additional capabilities: a policy agent to identify inconsistencies between privacy policies and assessments and an extension of the assessment agent to conduct risk analysis.

Dynamic Data Maps: Real-time automation for all data sources

With the following new Dynamic Data Map capabilities, Privado.ai can automate data maps across all processing activities without any questionnaires.

Runtime software scanning: Enhances Privado.ai’s privacy code scanning visibility by identifying all destinations for each personal data element processed by internally developed software. Conducts live software scans by integrating with application program monitoring tools such as Datadog and Dynatrace.

Enhances Privado.ai’s privacy code scanning visibility by identifying all destinations for each personal data element processed by internally developed software. Conducts live software scans by integrating with application program monitoring tools such as Datadog and Dynatrace. 3rd party scanning: Automates data maps for third-party software. Scan CRM, HR, procurement, and marketing solutions via suite of API integrations.

Automates data maps for third-party software. Scan CRM, HR, procurement, and marketing solutions via suite of API integrations. Assessment agent: Populates privacy assessments and syncs findings to data maps using AI agents that analyze relevant documentation.

Populates privacy assessments and syncs findings to data maps using AI agents that analyze relevant documentation. Contract agent: Scans contracts and contract management tools to build inventory of each contract’s data elements, obligations, etc. and uses agents to fill in data map gaps.

Combined with existing capabilities to scan code, websites, and mobile apps, Privado.ai offers data mapping automation across processing activities and data sources.

Without requiring any manual input, customers can build a comprehensive inventory of personal data elements and third parties, generate data flow diagrams for each data element, fully populate records of processing activities, and flag potential privacy compliance risks.