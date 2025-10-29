Socure enhances RiskOS AI Suite with AI agents to transform identity, compliance, and risk decisioning

Socure unveiled an expanded RiskOS AI Suite of solutions featuring six breakthrough AI agents and assistants that substantially elevate the speed, intelligence, and precision of enterprise identity, compliance, and authentication operations. The investments Socure is making in AI position RiskOS as the new benchmark and standard for identity and risk decisioning.

Arriving less than eight months after Socure’s acquisition of Effectiv and the General Availability release of RiskOS, the new RiskOS AI Suite signifies the next leap in Socure’s mission to solve identity, compliance, and fraud challenges through explainable and actionable AI risk decisioning.

Built natively within Socure’s RiskOS platform, the proprietary AI Suite embeds autonomous intelligence into every phase of the risk lifecycle, not as an add-on feature, but as core infrastructure, enabling organizations to make faster, smarter, and more transparent decisions.

The Suite empowers humans and AI to work side-by-side — keeping expert judgment at the center while automating repetitive, time-consuming tasks. It also adds strategic agility and precision, so teams can adjust controls in real time as business needs and external events evolve.

“This milestone marks a defining moment in Socure’s journey. We’ve unified our world-class products — long recognized for our best-in-class accuracy and coverage — within a seamless, AI-native RiskOS experience that reimagines how enterprises can make smarter, faster, more accurate identity and risk decisions,” said Johnny Ayers, CEO of Socure. “With AI agents and assistants built directly into the fabric of RiskOS, we’re not only automating workflows saving teams thousands of hours a month, we’re transforming how strategies are designed, user experiences are improved, and how decisions are made at tremendous scale.”

Socure has long led the charge in leveraging machine learning, large knowledge graphs, and AI to deliver accuracy in solving the most complex identity, compliance and authentication challenges, including synthetic identity detection and instant risk decisions across every customer touchpoint. Now, Socure is applying this same level of sophisticated automation and attention to detail to dramatically reduce the operational burden of risk management, compliance reviews, enhanced due diligence searches and more through a seamless integration with RiskOS, intuitive no-code workflows, and intelligent agentic automation.

In an environment defined by rising regulatory pressure and escalating AI-driven fraud, Socure is empowering enterprises to turn risk management into a strategic growth driver. To deliver on that promise, each AI agent and assistant in the suite is purpose-built to drive measurable impact across key decisioning areas of enterprise risk management:

Optimization of new integrations and strategy design:

Rule writing assistant: With just your natural language, write executable rules in RiskOS’s no-code Workflow Builder, letting small teams deploy and iterate on new strategies in minutes, quickly responding to flash‑fraud spikes, tailoring logic by line of business, and reverting with confidence.

With just your natural language, write executable rules in RiskOS’s no-code Workflow Builder, letting small teams deploy and iterate on new strategies in minutes, quickly responding to flash‑fraud spikes, tailoring logic by line of business, and reverting with confidence. Workflow change summary: Auto-generates plain-language audit summaries explaining what changed, when, and why — simplifying compliance, audit, and change management reporting.

Auto-generates plain-language audit summaries explaining what changed, when, and why — simplifying compliance, audit, and change management reporting. RiskOS MCP server: Embeds RiskOS intelligence into AI code editors such as VS Code, Cursor, and Windsurf, providing in-context documentation, integration templates, and best practices that enable developers to generate complete, production-ready RiskOS integrations in just minutes.

Simplifying and accelerating case management and reporting: