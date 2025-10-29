Trellix unveils Helix integration with Hyperautomation to streamline SOC operations

Trellix announced Trellix Helix is now integrated with Trellix Hyperautomation, a no-code, drag-and-drop workflow builder that automates security processes. Trellix Helix provides customers with AI-powered context across all threat vectors and security tools in their environment for increased visibility, faster threat response, and faster remediation. The integration between Helix and Hyperautomation enables SOC teams to automate investigation and response workflows, driving operational efficiency for security teams.

The increasing adoption of AI by threat actors is upskilling cybercriminals, enabling novice actors to generate exploits and automate attacks at scale. Security teams need to reduce the exposure window between threat detection and response to address the volume and complexity of attack methods, and over one-third of CISOs are asking for increased automation to help them perform their responsibilities more effectively.

“While AI is lowering the barriers for cybercriminals to conduct reconnaissance and attacks, it’s also improving security operations for the defenders,” said Rohit Unnikrishnan, SVP, Product, Trellix. “Trellix Helix with Hyperautomation creates automated security workflows with a true no-code workflow builder, upskilling analysts at every level and strengthening threat defense for our customers.”

Trellix Hyperautomation benefits include:

Improving operational efficiency: Automated cybersecurity tasks and responses reduce the manual effort and time required for threat hunting, incident response, and compliance.

Automated cybersecurity tasks and responses reduce the manual effort and time required for threat hunting, incident response, and compliance. Upskilling analysts: No-code, application-agnostic workflows empower analysts to build automated workflows without coding or development experience and to continue applying them across other tools and vendors if they decide to make a change.

No-code, application-agnostic workflows empower analysts to build automated workflows without coding or development experience and to continue applying them across other tools and vendors if they decide to make a change. Accelerating vulnerability remediation: Automatic deployment of patches, software updates, and security policies to endpoints enables analysts to promptly address and mitigate vulnerabilities.

In addition to the integration with Trellix Hyperautomation, several enhancements to the Helix analyst experience are also now available that provide increased visibility across an organization’s environment, including: