Trulioo expands identity platform to strengthen fraud prevention and streamline compliance

Trulioo announced product enhancements designed to build trust at every stage of the digital journey, from initial verification and payment processing to ongoing compliance monitoring and risk assessment.

The latest innovations, delivered across the Trulioo identity platform, provide transparency, fraud defenses and streamlined experiences for businesses and people. Trulioo is expanding its role as the global standard for digital trust with enhanced biometric authentication and dynamic Know Your Business (KYB) intelligence.

Advanced document verification

Advanced AI and machine learning capabilities from Trulioo are setting new benchmarks in document verification, strengthening fraud detection without adding friction.

A redesigned customer portal, powered by a latest-generation API framework, uses more than 60 fraud-identifying signals to provide an intuitive view of verification transactions, transparent outcomes and actionable insights for faster, more confident risk assessments. Known faces and biometric authentication: The newly launched known faces feature instantly flags repeat fraudsters while recognizing trusted users from past transactions. Paired with advanced biometric authentication, the feature performs a one-to-many comparison of the user’s face to all others in the customer’s image library. Initial findings from a leading financial services provider showed a 15% reduction in repeat fraud attempts and a 12% decrease in manual reviews after it adopted the feature.

Expanding KYB into risk intelligence

Trulioo is redefining KYB as a continuous intelligence layer, empowering enterprises to monitor companies in real-time, evaluate digital footprints and quantify business risks.

Continuous business monitoring and automated remediation: Real-time monitoring tracks company status changes, ownership transfers, regulatory filings and sanctions exposure. Automated alerts and workflows keep organizations compliant while reducing manual oversight.

Real-time monitoring tracks company status changes, ownership transfers, regulatory filings and sanctions exposure. Automated alerts and workflows keep organizations compliant while reducing manual oversight. Web and social analytics: Trulioo uses proprietary algorithms and AI to analyze a business’s digital footprint across web properties, online directories and social platforms to verify legitimacy, flag prohibited industries and uncover inconsistencies that registry data alone may miss.

Trulioo uses proprietary algorithms and AI to analyze a business’s digital footprint across web properties, online directories and social platforms to verify legitimacy, flag prohibited industries and uncover inconsistencies that registry data alone may miss. Business risk and reputation scoring: Powered by the Trulioo global data network and strengthened by AI and machine learning, this capability aggregates risk indicators across multiple domains, including registry data, behavioral signals and network associations to provide comprehensive assessments of business entities.

“Trust is the currency of the digital economy,” said Trulioo CPO Zac Cohen. “Verification alone is no longer enough. Enterprises rely on real-time intelligence that keeps pace with regulatory change, evolving fraud tactics and new business models. The latest Trulioo innovations are designed to give our customers an advantage in the markets they serve. That’s how Trulioo helps enterprises win in today’s fast-moving, regulation-driven markets.”