Confluent Private Cloud enables real-time data streaming and governance for regulated industries

Confluent has released Confluent Private Cloud, the simplest way to deploy, manage, and govern streaming data on private infrastructure. The solution addresses the challenge of scaling Apache Kafka on-premises in highly regulated industries by bringing Confluent’s most advanced cloud-native features behind the firewall.

Confluent Private Cloud helps organizations scale faster, adapt quickly, and make decisions with real-time confidence to stay ahead of the competition.

“Real-time data is the key to unlocking business growth. It’s what helps organizations modernize and stay ahead,” said Shaun Clowes, CPO at Confluent. “The challenge is that strict regulations can make it harder to scale data streaming across the business. With Confluent Private Cloud, you get the best of both worlds—the agility and simplicity of the cloud with the security and control of your own private infrastructure.”

Enterprises are under growing pressure to unlock the value of real-time data. Yet platform teams face a constant trade-off. Do they move fast and risk compliance? Or do they enforce oversight and slow progress? Too often, choosing one over the other leaves companies unable to operate at their full potential. What’s needed is the ability to deliver the efficiency and agility of the cloud while maintaining the strict privacy, security, and compliance requirements that keep many workloads on private infrastructure.

“The need for real-time data has continued to grow, but privacy and compliance requirements remain a major challenge to scaling it,” said Stewart Bond, VP of Data Intelligence and Integration Software at IDC. “Businesses must look for solutions that help them strike a balance between delivering a fast self-service experience like a cloud provider and maintaining centralized control of their private infrastructure. With the right strategy, teams can move quickly and confidently, whether their data is in the cloud or on-prem.”

Cloud-native agility meets private infrastructure

Confluent Private Cloud provides the building blocks to deliver cloud-native automation, performance, and management for organizations that must operate on-prem. It’s purpose-built for platform teams at large enterprises, at service providers, and in regulated industries tasked with delivering a centralized, secure data streaming service to a diverse set of users. With the launch of Confluent Private Cloud, Confluent now offers a solution for any infrastructure, wherever the data is.

Confluent Private Cloud provides the foundation for: