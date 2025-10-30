New OpenText capabilities enhance enterprise defense with AI across identity, data, and apps

OpenText announced new cybersecurity capabilities designed to help enterprises embed AI into everyday security operations and enforce governance and compliance at scale.

OpenText Cybersecurity unifies defenses across identity, data, applications, SecOps, and forensics, putting AI directly in the flow of work through OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response for behavioral analytics, OpenText Core Identity Foundation for advanced access protection and permission settings, and OpenText Application Security Aviator for auto-remediation during application testing.

Along with OpenText Data Privacy and Protection for advanced encryption, these advanced new cybersecurity capabilities in CE 25.4 strengthen compliance with built-in controls (GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS) and ensure enterprise AI runs on security that is adaptive, governed, and trusted.

“Enterprises want to harness the speed of AI without sacrificing security,” said Muhi Majzoub, OpenText EVP, Security Products. “To keep pace with AI’s velocity, we are giving security and IT teams the tools to work faster, smarter, and with greater confidence That is why we are closing the loop in application security and data, unifying identity across complex environments, and expanding managed detection and response with compliance readiness.”

New innovations include:

Get AI ready with simplified identity and access for hybrid environments – With OpenText Core Identity Foundation, organizations can unify identity and access across on-premises, cloud, and legacy environments without costly infrastructure overhauls. SaaS-based zero trust controls and enforces least-privilege access by managing all the edge identity stores across disparate environments as part of the Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) vision.

Put AI in context with secure software delivery powered by AI auto-remediation – Development teams can fix vulnerabilities in minutes instead of days with OpenText Application Security Aviator 25.4. Automated, validated code fixes reduce security debt and embed protection directly into DevSecOps workflow through the Fortify Command Line Interface (fcli).

Secure, governed, compliant with proactive threat detection and built-in compliance – OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response bring behavioral analytics into the SOC. OpenText Data Privacy and Protection is advanced encryption service that protects sensitive data at rest, in transit, and as it feeds AI. And if you’d like to gain expert help, OpenText Managed Security Services can bring Managed Extended Detection and Response (MxDR) and PCI-DSS attestation services to help security teams detect threats faster, respond in real time, and meet regulatory requirements with less operational overhead.

