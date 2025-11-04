New Cisco solutions bring speed, security, and automation to distributed AI networks

Cisco is introducing innovations to modernize campus, branch, and industrial networks to support the growing use of AI. Its solutions simplify operations, scale with evolving business needs, and enhance security, all of which are critical to unlocking the full potential of enterprise AI.

Designed to deliver automated deployment and security across highly distributed networks in minutes instead of months, these innovations meet the high-bandwidth, ultra-low latency, and intelligent traffic management demands of distributed AI workloads that are increasingly moving to the enterprise edge.

“The networks of the future not only need to power the massive compute and bandwidth demands of AI experiences that are surging into campus and branch networks, but also be easy to deploy and secure with powerful AI tools of their own,” said Jeetu Patel, President and Chief Product Officer, Cisco. “Cisco delivers the only networking infrastructure that can scale to AI’s exponential growth, while also giving over-worked and under-resourced IT teams truly agentic tools for managing and securing deployments from core to edge.”

“In partnership with Cisco, Presidio helps organizations meet the rising demands of security and AI by delivering secure, high-performance branch networks through Cisco’s Unified Branch,” said Brian Wisler, VP, Modern Networks, Presidio. “This fully managed, automated solution streamlines deployment, enabling new sites to go live in minutes, empowering customers to stay ahead of today’s AI-driven challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities.”

Simplified operations, powered by AgenticOps

Cisco is leading the transition to AgenticOps, the future of IT operations where AI-powered agents and human teams work together to solve complex problems before they impact users. This new approach to IT management uses advanced AI and automation to simplify even the most complex networks.

By integrating Cisco’s proprietary Deep Network Model, a domain-specific large language model, with its advanced network technologies into a single, user-friendly platform, IT teams can automate routine tasks, troubleshoot issues, and gain unified visibility across their entire infrastructure.

Key advancements include:

Unified network visibility. The new Global Overview in Meraki Dashboard provides direct visibility and access to Catalyst Center-managed networks for a single cloud dashboard experience. It radically simplifies network management across campus and branch, whether cloud-based or on-premises.

The new Global Overview in Meraki Dashboard provides direct visibility and access to Catalyst Center-managed networks for a single cloud dashboard experience. It radically simplifies network management across campus and branch, whether cloud-based or on-premises. Simplified campus management. Introducing cloud-managed fabric, a scalable and secure architecture to simplify network management. Cloud-managed fabrics reduce the steps required to provision, manage, and troubleshoot large sites, while enabling adaptive segmentation policies.

Introducing cloud-managed fabric, a scalable and secure architecture to simplify network management. Cloud-managed fabrics reduce the steps required to provision, manage, and troubleshoot large sites, while enabling adaptive segmentation policies. Agentic workflow automation. Available today, workflows spanning Meraki, Catalyst Center, Catalyst SD-WAN Manager, ISE, Nexus and more can be automated and orchestrated with AI Assistant. With a simple prompt, AI Assistant can automate previously manual tasks, such as switch migration, Wi-Fi setup, and device onboarding.

Available today, workflows spanning Meraki, Catalyst Center, Catalyst SD-WAN Manager, ISE, Nexus and more can be automated and orchestrated with AI Assistant. With a simple prompt, AI Assistant can automate previously manual tasks, such as switch migration, Wi-Fi setup, and device onboarding. Collaborative AI-powered troubleshooting. Built to enable AgenticOps, AI Canvas expedites the speed at which NetOps, SecOps, and app teams can collaborate with AI agents to solve cross-domain problems. Teams can use the AI Assistant within AI Canvas to troubleshoot a network issue using natural language in seconds by unifying real-time telemetry, AI insights, and collaboration into one intelligent workspace.

Making it easier for partners and customers to deploy branches

IT teams are being asked to move faster than ever before, even as they face rising operational complexity and heightened security concerns caused by gaps between disparate products. With Cisco Unified Branch, new innovations make branch deployments faster and more reliable. With new automation toolkits, Cisco Validated Designs powered by Agentic Workflows empower Cisco partners to enable customer IT teams to deploy, scale, and secure branches in minutes instead of hours, minimizing errors and complexity. Leveraging over forty years of Cisco networking and security expertise, resilient branch networks can be rolled out quickly and confidently.

For example, imagine a retailer opening 50 new stores across the country. Each location can simply plug in Cisco network devices with no manual configuration required. The central IT team then provisions connectivity, security, and monitoring in minutes using the cloud dashboard. Security policies and network segmentation are automatically enforced, while continuous monitoring ensures protection without the need for specialized staff onsite. The result: rapid, secure deployment and streamlined management at scale that reduces operational complexity to just a few clicks.

Scalable devices purpose-built for AI

Introducing the latest innovations in secure, high-performance networking and wireless connectivity, designed to empower distributed organizations with advanced routing and next-generation Wi-Fi, including:

Secure routing at scale. New 8200 and 8400 Series Secure Routers bring high-performance routing, advanced security with a built-in firewall, and ultra-low latency for branch and campus deployments for seamless, automated connectivity.

New 8200 and 8400 Series Secure Routers bring high-performance routing, advanced security with a built-in firewall, and ultra-low latency for branch and campus deployments for seamless, automated connectivity. Ultra-fast, automated wireless connectivity. New Wi-Fi 7 access points (CW9171I, CW9174 Series) and the CW9800L Wireless Controller for low and medium-density deployments provide high throughput, low latency, and intelligent management for seamless scaling. New wireless assurance capabilities including Roaming Health and the upcoming Active Testing feature powered by Cisco ThousandEyes uses Wireless APs to deliver enhanced visibility, faster troubleshooting, and optimized performance.

Security fused into the network

To empower IT teams with simplicity, visibility, and control, Cisco is delivering a cloud-managed, identity-driven architecture that unites access control and cloud security within the Meraki Dashboard. This new approach simplifies operations while strengthening defense across the branch, campus, and cloud, addressing the dual challenge of securing an expanding attack surface with limited resources.

These new security solutions leverage unified policy enforcement to simplify operations and protect users, devices, and things across the entire campus-to-cloud environment, including: