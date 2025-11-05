CleanStart SBOM Analyzer strengthens software supply chain security

CleanStart has released its SBOM Analyzer, an add-on tool that generates complete, CISA-compliant Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) for container images. The tool deepens visibility into software components and dependencies, helping organizations secure their supply chains before deployment.

Integrated directly into CleanStart’s platform, the add-on provides broader component coverage, deeper dependency mapping and automatically maintained data as part of the company’s regular image refresh cycle.

“SBOMs are no longer optional now that they’re a federal requirement,” said Nilesh Jain, CEO of CleanStart. “Our Analyzer not only meets CISA’s minimum standards but goes further by uncovering details that other tools miss to help teams understand what’s inside their software, including the AI models they’re integrating, before vulnerabilities ever reach production.”

The Analyzer was built according to CISA’s draft guidelines, which define how software materials must be documented under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. CleanStart’s approach goes beyond baseline compliance, incorporating extra data like timestamps, author information and component provenance for stronger traceability.

Extending on that foundation, the new AI-SBOM feature analyzes large language model components used in enterprise AI applications, exposing hidden dependencies often overlooked in production models.

“Developers shouldn’t have to choose between speed and security,” said Biswajit De, CTO of CleanStart. “We built the Analyzer to integrate directly into our image-hardening process so every container ships with a verified SBOM by default. It’s a way to automate accuracy without slowing development.”

Built as a native extension of CleanStart’s platform, the add-on automatically maps every component and dependency inside container images. It maintains that data as part of the company’s 24-hour image refresh cycle, ensuring each SBOM remains accurate and up to date without additional steps for developers.

The SBOM Analyzer is available now through CleanStart’s platform, giving developers immediate access to complete, continuously updated SBOMs.