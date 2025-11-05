Deepwatch NEXA platform transforms MDR collaboration with agentic AI

Deepwatch has released Deepwatch NEXA, a collaborative agentic AI ecosystem that delivers outcome-focused agents to transform how MDR providers and customers work together. NEXA combines natural language interaction with agentic AI to provide real-time visibility, context, and actionable insights across the entire security lifecycle. This enables MDR providers and customers to detect, investigate, and respond to threats faster while shifting from reactive defense to proactive, business-aligned protection.

Six intelligent agents, one unified ecosystem

Deepwatch NEXA, the company’s AI ecosystem, expands with the addition of three new customer experience agents that complement Deepwatch’s existing SOC-focused agents, Investigative, Narrative, and Response, which enrich data, narrate findings, and drive rapid containment. This dual-use case strategy, one advancing AI in the SOC and the other enhancing the customer experience, demonstrates how NEXA unifies intelligence across the security lifecycle. Together, these six agents empower security teams and business leaders to transform complex data into decisive, risk-informed action.

Building on this foundation, NEXA’s three new customer experience agents work collaboratively to elevate security outcomes, extend the power of AI beyond the SOC, and enable end-to-end intelligent security operations. Each agent addresses a critical capability gap in modern security operations:

The CTEM Agent provides real-time exposure insights and board-ready reporting by correlating signals from across the security stack, delivering unified, actionable visibility into an organization’s risk landscape.

The Detection Advisor Agent optimizes detection strategies aligned with MITRE ATT&CK, identifying coverage gaps, validating detections, and guiding continuous tuning. It provides visibility into real-world threat actors and campaigns, helping organizations prioritize defenses based on actual business impact.

The Ticket Analyzer Agent performs deep analysis across historical and active tickets to identify patterns, relationships, and emerging threats.

“Security teams are drowning in data but starving for transparency and actionable insights,” said Anand Ramanathan, CPO at Deepwatch. “NEXA changes that paradigm completely. By giving our analysts and customers shared, real-time intelligence in natural language, threats are contained faster, posture is improved, and customers get outcomes that they can immediately understand and trust.”

“The process of embedding NEXA AI Agents into our threat and vulnerability management programs has improved our understanding and use of data, and that is helping us drive positive outcomes for our business,” said Matthew K. Sharp, CISO at Xactly.

Democratizing security intelligence across the enterprise

NEXA addresses critical challenges facing modern enterprises by enabling organizations to:

Democratize security outcomes: Unify insights from disparate tools and sources to provide a complete view of an organization’s security posture. Empower anyone to explore data, ask questions in plain English, and make faster, smarter decisions.

Unify insights from disparate tools and sources to provide a complete view of an organization’s security posture. Empower anyone to explore data, ask questions in plain English, and make faster, smarter decisions. Continuously improve posture and coverage: Identify exposures, coverage gaps, and detection priorities in real time, so an organization’s defenses stay aligned with evolving threats.

Identify exposures, coverage gaps, and detection priorities in real time, so an organization’s defenses stay aligned with evolving threats. Accelerate decision-making: Go from hours of analysis to seconds of insight. Communicate risk clearly, quantify impact, and act decisively with real-time intelligence.

Go from hours of analysis to seconds of insight. Communicate risk clearly, quantify impact, and act decisively with real-time intelligence. Streamline response and operations: From threat advisories to response, connect data, context, and action to streamline workflows and drive stronger security programs.

Solving critical pain points for technical and business leaders

For technical decision makers, NEXA eliminates fragmented visibility across tools and data sources, automates manual MITRE mapping and validation that slows investigations, and eliminates manual workload that drives fatigue and delays. It also provides limited automation for contextual analysis and response.

For business decision makers, NEXA provides clarity on how technical gaps impact business risk, eliminates manual SQL-based querying that slows decision making, and delivers instant visibility into ROI, coverage, and risk alignment—making board-ready insights available at a moment’s notice.

Unlike autonomous AI tools that simply automate tasks, Deepwatch NEXA delivers a collaborative ecosystem where AI intelligence works alongside human expertise. It provides natural-language access to real-time insights for everyone from analysts to executives, with business-aligned threat detection prioritized by real-world adversaries.