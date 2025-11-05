ZEDEDA introduces Edge Kubernetes App Flows to automate edge application lifecycle

ZEDEDA has released a full-stack edge Kubernetes-as-a-Service solution that extends a cloud-native deployment experience to distributed edge environments. ZEDEDA Edge Kubernetes App Flows automates the edge application lifecycle, from packaging and configuration to delivery and observability, eliminating the need to manage cluster and application orchestration infrastructure. Edge Kubernetes App Flows supports the bare-metal and GPU compute required for edge AI applications, such as automated detection of manufacturing flaws and predictive maintenance.

Built on ZEDEDA’s edge platform, the new integrated Kubernetes solution extends the platform’s zero-trust architecture and offline resilience, keeping tens of thousands of devices and Kubernetes instances running continuously, even in demanding field environments with physical vulnerabilities and intermittent connectivity.

By 2028, 80% of custom software running at the physical edge will be deployed in containers, up from just 10% in 2023, according to Gartner. Yet current Kubernetes workflow tools are designed for cloud or data center environments and fail to address the realities of scaling across intermittently disconnected and resource-constrained edge environments.

“Our customers are showing us what’s possible when AI and distributed cloud-native applications meet the realities of the edge,” said Said Ouissal, ZEDEDA’s CEO. ”Our new full-stack Kubernetes solution is a natural extension of ZEDEDA’s award-winning edge platform, delivering the agility and control developers require, helping teams orchestrate experiences and infrastructure seamlessly across every location.”

ZEDEDA Edge Kubernetes App Flows combines GitOps-based delivery with ZEDEDA’s zero-trust edge platform, letting organizations focus on applications, not infrastructure.

Key capabilities include:

Application definition and marketplace: Deploys customizable application definitions consistently across distributed edge locations.

Deploys customizable application definitions consistently across distributed edge locations. Application packaging and distribution: Builds and distributes manifests tailored for edge requirements.

Builds and distributes manifests tailored for edge requirements. GitOps-based continuous delivery: Automates deployments through approved Git workflows for full auditability.

Automates deployments through approved Git workflows for full auditability. Adaptive observability: Monitors deployment and performance, even with intermittent connectivity and limited bandwidth.

ZEDEDA Edge Kubernetes App Flows is built on and integrates with all the security and scalability capabilities of ZEDEDA’s edge platform, including:

Zero-trust security: Continuous validation of edge devices, applications, and communications.

Continuous validation of edge devices, applications, and communications. Offline resilience: Graceful handling of intermittent connectivity and disconnected operations.

Graceful handling of intermittent connectivity and disconnected operations. Edge scale: Support for tens of thousands of clusters and unattended edge devices.

“We’ve seen with our customers that bringing edge AI and distributed applications to life means solving one of the toughest problems in modern infrastructure, extending the power of Kubernetes to places where connectivity, resources, and scale bear little resemblance to the cloud,” said Padraig Stapleton, SVP and CPO at ZEDEDA. “By unifying the lifecycle management of edge applications, Kubernetes clusters, and devices into a single solution, enterprises are able to streamline the deployment of intelligent workloads without adding operational complexity or security risk.”