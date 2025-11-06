1touch.io Kontxtual provides LLM-driven control over sensitive data

1touch.io unveils Kontxtual, an AI-driven data platform engineered for the AI era. Built to accelerate enterprise innovation without compromising control, Kontxtual harnesses the power of AI and LLMs to deliver real-time data, identity, usage, and risk insights, assuring sovereignty and security throughout the entire AI lifecycle.

It enables rapid deployment and integration across any environment, cloud, on-premises, or mainframe. Tailored for today’s data security, privacy, and AI governance challenges, the platform unifies data classification, DSPM, DLP, AI security, privacy, and compliance into a single interface, empowering organizations with comprehensive control and visibility.

“In the AI era, effective data governance demands real-time intelligence and uncompromising control over sensitive information,” said Ashish Gupta, CEO & President of 1touch.io. “Traditional DLP and DSPM solutions falter amidst false positives and fragmented support for diverse data environments. Kontxtual™ transforms this paradigm by integrating continuous, AI-enhanced data discovery and classification with trusted, real-time insights – enabling organizations to move from mere awareness to absolute control.”

Kontxtual redefines possibilities by combining AI-driven intelligence with a trusted discovery foundation, helping organizations govern, secure, and optimize their data and AI initiatives without compromise.

Kontxtual key advantages:

Unified data intelligence: Correlates and contextualizes structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data across cloud, mainframe, and on-prem environments.

Correlates and contextualizes structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data across cloud, mainframe, and on-prem environments. Enterprise-grade discovery and classification: Leverages AI to deliver accuracy and comprehensive coverage.

Leverages AI to deliver accuracy and comprehensive coverage. Proven at scale: Deployed across Fortune 50 companies, safeguarding over 300 million individuals’ most sensitive data.

Deployed across Fortune 50 companies, safeguarding over 300 million individuals’ most sensitive data. Fast and efficient: Performs 11x faster than legacy solutions, enabling quicker insights and decision-making.

Performs 11x faster than legacy solutions, enabling quicker insights and decision-making. Scalable SaaS architecture: Supports multi-tenant deployment for diverse business units and clients with ease.

Supports multi-tenant deployment for diverse business units and clients with ease. Rapid deployment: Offers quick time-to-value—delivering actionable insights within minutes.

Offers quick time-to-value—delivering actionable insights within minutes. Integrated security & compliance: Addresses DSPM, DLP, AI security, privacy, and regulatory demands with a unified platform.

Kontxtual empowers enterprises to understand their data landscape with enhanced visibility, trust, and control—crucial in an era of intensified regulatory, security, and AI governance pressures. It champions responsible AI and LLM-driven analytics, ensuring privacy-preserving insights that accelerate innovation and enable scalable growth.

The Kontxtual AI-First Data Intelligence Platform is available now.