Prowler embeds AI directly into security workflows

Prowler launched Prowler Lighthouse AI, an intelligent security assistant and MCP Server, that brings autonomous AI directly into DevSecOps workflows.

Available immediately, Prowler’s AI innovations combine agentic reasoning with automation to accelerate risk analysis, streamline compliance and guide teams through faster remediation across multi-cloud environments.

This dual launch marks a defining moment for Prowler, establishing it as the first open cloud-security platform to embed AI at the core of security workflows.

Cloud security at AI speed

Prowler’s agentic AI automation ensures that detection, prioritization, and remediation happen at AI speed by reducing dwell time, preventing cascading breaches, and enabling security teams against AI-enhanced adversaries. By automating decision loops and embedding real-time security context into DevSecOps workflows, Prowler empowers teams to stay proactive, not reactive.

For DevSecOps teams, the new MCP Server embeds cloud security context within agentic workflows by integrating with popular tools such as Cursor, Claude Code, or Visual Studio. Prowler MCP Server detects misconfigurations, assesses risk, and can automatically generate or submit remediation pull requests, all without leaving the coding environment.

Teams can also define custom checks and build dashboards or reports specific to their environment, integrating continuous visibility and compliance into every phase of security operations.

Lighthouse AI presents a natural language chat interface, enabling users to ask complex operational or analytical questions as if they were talking to a colleague. Powered by advanced AI reasoning, Lighthouse AI interprets queries in plain English, retrieves relevant context Prowler data, and delivers accurate, actionable responses instantly.

Unlike closed systems, Lighthouse AI gives customers full control over their AI strategy, supporting multiple LLMs through integrations with Amazon Bedrock, enabling access to models from Amazon, Anthropic, and OpenAI.This open approach allows organizations to optimize for performance, cost, and compliance while avoiding vendor lock-in.

Prowler Cloud customers can use Lighthouse AI with free OpenAI credits through December 31, 2025. Self-managed Prowler customers can bring their own LLM provider license to use with Lighthouse AI.

“AI is not a nice-to-have in cloud security anymore, it’s a necessity. Our Prowler community has already told us that AI tools help them save, on average, 19 hours a week, ” said Toni de la Fuente, CEO of Prowler. “With Lighthouse AI, we’re giving security and development teams an autonomous assistant that fundamentally redefines how they work. It doesn’t just accelerate tasks, it transforms the entire security lifecycle. By cutting mean time to remediation, strengthening compliance posture, and embedding security directly into developer workflows through our MCP server, Lighthouse AI turns secure development into a seamless, built-in advantage. We’re not just making security faster, but fundamentally more intelligent and accessible.”

This launch comes as AI adoption in security reaches a tipping point. According to Prowler’s recent State of Cloud Security Report, nearly 79% of cloud security teams are already leveraging AI technologies to manage environments. These teams cite efficiency, human augmentation and improved threat detection as key benefits.