Commvault Cloud Unity platform delivers unified data security, recovery, and identity protection

Commvault has announced the Commvault Cloud Unity platform release. This next-generation, AI-enabled version of Commvault Cloud now unifies data security, cyber recovery, and identity resilience across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, and hybrid environments.

Today security and IT teams are grappling with three distinct challenges:

1. AI is creating exponential volumes of distributed data, which introduces more threat vectors for bad actors to exploit.

2. Enterprises are using siloed products to secure, protect, manage, and recover data – tools that were never designed to work together.

3. There is no one-size-fits-all approach – enterprises are spread across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments and need resilience for all.

Commvault addresses these challenges with the Commvault Cloud Unity platform release.

“Enterprises are facing the perfect storm: non-stop cyber threats, exacerbated by AI; attacks on identity systems; and recovery challenges that impact revenues and reputations,” said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer, Commvault. “Commvault brought together the best engineering minds to create a transformative platform release that not only unifies resilience across disciplines and environments but can also help customers drive strong business outcomes.”

Bringing together data security, cyber recovery, and identity resilience

By unifying these disciplines on one platform, customers have access to a set of solutions that work seamlessly across their deployment options of choice.

Data security: Commvault’s data security capabilities embedded within the platform include AI-enabled discovery, classification, and protection policy recommendations along with data and AI access governance and active monitoring and enforcement. Commvault Cloud’s powerful set of data security capabilities will be enhanced by the recent acquisition of Satori Cyber.

Commvault’s data security capabilities embedded within the platform include AI-enabled discovery, classification, and protection policy recommendations along with data and AI access governance and active monitoring and enforcement. Commvault Cloud’s powerful set of data security capabilities will be enhanced by the recent acquisition of Satori Cyber. Cyber recovery: Customers have access to transformative AI-enabled recovery capabilities that can foster the fastest, most complete recoveries. For example, following a cyberattack, IT and security teams can rely on Commvault’s new Synthetic Recovery offering to surgically remove compromised data while recovering the rest.

Customers have access to transformative AI-enabled recovery capabilities that can foster the fastest, most complete recoveries. For example, following a cyberattack, IT and security teams can rely on Commvault’s new Synthetic Recovery offering to surgically remove compromised data while recovering the rest. Identity resilience: Commvault is expanding its end-to-end Identity Resilience portfolio offerings that help enterprises detect, audit, and reverse hard-to-detect threats in identity systems like Active Directory. For more on Commvault’s latest identity resilience innovations, click here.

“There have been hints of this type of platform in the industry where these disciplines are coming together,” said Jo Peterson, VP Cloud and Security, Cleartech Research. “But for the first time, Commvault has done it in a meaningful way that will truly advance resilience for enterprises globally.”

Extended benefits of the Commvault Cloud Unity platform release

Unified protection across all workloads, clouds and locations: By centralizing protection and recoverability, organizations can decrease downtime and increase availability of trusted data that businesses require to run. For more on how Commvault is bringing new levels of resilience to cloud-first enterprises

By centralizing protection and recoverability, organizations can decrease downtime and increase availability of trusted data that businesses require to run. For more on how Commvault is bringing new levels of resilience to cloud-first enterprises Unified governance across separate operations: Security, identity, and recovery teams apply separate tools to disconnected operations. With the Unity platform release, Commvault is changing that, unifying access and data policy monitoring, enforcement, and threat detection to drive action and recovery.

Security, identity, and recovery teams apply separate tools to disconnected operations. With the Unity platform release, Commvault is changing that, unifying access and data policy monitoring, enforcement, and threat detection to drive action and recovery. Unified intelligence across disparate systems: There is power in combining data security intelligence, identity and access patterns, and recovery analysis on a single platform. The result is AI-enabled action that is designed to help customers optimize resilience.

“Data security is the foundation of mission-critical IT infrastructure systems,” said Allen Downs, Security & Resiliency Vice President, Kyndryl. “By strengthening cyber resilience and recovery for essential services, organizations can better prepare to anticipate, protect against, withstand and recover from potentially disruptive events. In today’s environment, resiliency is an imperative.”