Cyware enhances cyber defense with AI Fabric merging generative and agentic AI

Cyware has announced the launch of a new Cyware Quarterback AI solution delivering an AI Fabric to address security use cases.

Cyware Quarterback AI was initially launched as a Co-pilot chat assistant in March 2024. Since that first release the AI market has evolved and Cyware’s AI strategy and innovation has evolved as well. In July of this year, Cyware MCP Server was released.

Now, Cyware Quarterback AI receives a major upgrade, described as an AI Fabric that weaves together a set of generative, agentic and in-product AI capabilities designed to accelerate threat intelligence and security operations workflows.

Built to augment security workflows, these capabilities apply various AI methods to drive unified threat intelligence, accelerating threat intel operationalization, simplifying security automation, and enhancing analyst productivity and efficiency.

“Our latest innovations in Cyware Quarterback AI tackle complex playbook creation, manual threat data collection, disconnected threat context, and delayed threat detection and response with the best AI methods available,” said Sachin Jade, CPO of Cyware.

As AI continues to reshape cybersecurity, its adoption brings both excitement and hesitation. In working with some of the largest threat intelligence and security operations teams, Cyware has identified where AI delivers tangible value and through its AI Fabric has embedded AI in workflows driving practical outcomes.

“The advancements in AI this year have made it clear that agentic AI and its real-world application are the future of cybersecurity. We will continue to invest in that direction so our customers can respond faster, act smarter, and stay ahead of emerging threats,” said Akshat Jain, CTO of Cyware.

Cyware’s AI Fabric capabilities

The AI Fabric approach evolves Cyware’s unified threat intelligence management by embedding AI into security products and workflows. Unlike many AI add-ons that sit outside core operations, this integrated design brings intelligence to every stage of the threat intelligence lifecycle, from ingestion to action, helping analysts move faster and security teams scale more effectively.

Key Cyware Quarterback AI features include: