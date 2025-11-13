Nokod Security launches Adaptive Agent Security to protect AI agents across the entire ADLC

Nokod Security announced the launch of Adaptive Agent Security, a solution that delivers real-time visibility, governance, and protection from threats across the Agent Development Lifecycle (ADLC).

Citizen developers and business users are building and deploying AI agents that connect to live systems, data and APIs, often beyond the reach of security controls. Nokod’s new solution provides adaptive, continuous protection that keeps every agent’s behavior in check, ensuring innovation can scale safely and securely.

Coverage for Microsoft Copilot Studio environments extends Nokod’s protection directly into one of the most widely adopted enterprise AI platforms. By continuously monitoring agent behavior, enforcing security policies and intercepting risky actions in real time, Nokod ensures that Copilot Studio agents operate safely without slowing innovation.

According to Gartner, “By 2028, one-third of interactions with GenAI will invoke autonomous agents to complete tasks. With the potential creation of hundreds or thousands of agents, monitoring and observability will be critical. An adaptive governance approach, along with a vibrant community of practice, is essential.”

Securing citizen developers, no-coders, and AI-agents

AI agents are being created by developers within platforms like Microsoft’s Copilot Studio, ServiceNow, UiPath and Salesforce, to build workflows, implement logic, move data and trigger autonomous actions. Unlike workflow automations, AI agents learn, adapt and act autonomously, often beyond their original scope.

With the launch of Adaptive Agent Security, Nokod now provides real-time:

Agent discovery and ownership mapping: that automatically identifies every AI agent across no-coder and citizen developer environments, links it to its creator or owner and surfaces what systems and data it can access.

that automatically identifies every AI agent across no-coder and citizen developer environments, links it to its creator or owner and surfaces what systems and data it can access. Behavioral profiling of AI agent activity and tool usage: continuously learns how each agent behaves, which tools and connectors it uses, and establishes a baseline of benign activity to detect anomalies.

continuously learns how each agent behaves, which tools and connectors it uses, and establishes a baseline of benign activity to detect anomalies. Detection and blocking of risky actions: intercepts agent actions like unauthorized connector use, environment bridging, or data exfiltration in real time to stop policy-violating behavior before it leads to data exposure or system disruption.

intercepts agent actions like unauthorized connector use, environment bridging, or data exfiltration in real time to stop policy-violating behavior before it leads to data exposure or system disruption. Continuous enforcement of security policies: applies adaptive guardrails across the entire Agent Development Lifecycle (ADLC), from build through runtime, ensuring agents remain compliant even as they evolve, learn, or modify workflows autonomously.

“AI agents are now independently generating business logic, calling APIs and moving data across systems, often beyond the visibility of traditional security controls,” said Amichai Shulman, CTO of Nokod Security. “With the launch of Nokod’s Adaptive Agent Security platform enterprises gain continuous visibility and control over every agent, and the ability to automatically monitor behavior in real time. By enforcing guardrails, and stopping data exposure or system disruption before it occurs, Nokod prevents costly outages and breaches.”

Build-time controls can’t keep up with AI agents that continue to learn, adapt and evolve after deployment. Nokod’s adaptive approach embeds continuous validation across the agent lifecycle, ensuring every action can be traced, justified and blocked if it violates policy or deviates from expected behavior.

This gives security teams continuous confidence that every AI agent, no matter who built it, operates safely, transparently and in compliance, without slowing innovation or adding manual overhead.