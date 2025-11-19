CyberProof’s Agentic AI framework sets a new standard for flexible, threat-led defense

CyberProof has launched its new Agentic AI framework and SOC agents which are designed to improve threat detection, incident response, and operational efficiency for exposure and defense management. This framework is a key part of CyberProof’s Threat-led defense methodology, orchestrating a suite of AI agents that complement ‘off the shelf’ agents.

Large-scale agentic AI adoption has been a hurdle for many organizations as teams consider security risks and infrastructure challenges such as technology fragmentation and vendor lock-in. CyberProof’s Agentic AI framework stands apart with a focus on technology neutrality, human oversight, and verifiable threat-risk analytics powered by its earlier acquisition of Interpres security.

Featuring deep API integrations with hyperscalers like Microsoft and Google and an extensive ecosystem of specialized third-party AI platforms, CyberProof’s Agentic AI approach eliminates technology lock-in, allowing customers maximum flexibility to choose the most accurate and effective agents for specific security outcomes. The result is a truly flexible ecosystem with a co-managed platform that ensures agents are built to fit the client’s precise needs.

“CyberProof’s Agentic AI framework is technology-agnostic. We believe large enterprises will require a ‘best of breed’ approach – as well as the flexibility to leverage agents from security solutions. As companies move to cloud, there are opportunities to leverage existing agents trained on large sets of security data. Our framework brings together agents into a well-orchestrated MCP architecture integrating our unique threat-risk analytics,” said Tony Velleca, CEO, CyberProof.

Human-agent collaboration in the threat-led defense

CyberProof’s Agentic AI framework addresses critical industry pain points, including alert fatigue, detection and containment of fast-moving attacks, and the difficulty of efficiently scaling talent. CyberProof believes that humans and agents complement each other, and its framework measures the accuracy of agents compared to human performance by security use case.

The CyberProof service framework organizes security services into Defense, Exposure, and Estate Management. These services together provide an efficient framework for managing threat-led risk (powered by Interpres) and providing a true north to focus security work on the right problems. Each service has a framework of humans and agents, an orchestration layer and analytics to clearly define performance.

Allowing Level 1 (L1) and Level 2 (L2) SOC analysts to pivot from labor-intensive tasks towards more complex Level 3 (L3), advanced threat hunting and in-depth incident investigation can fundamentally shift focus from defense maintenance to proactive risk mitigation. With this offering, CyberProof helps analysts move to an offensive defense strategy while gaining expertise in the SOC, maximizing security effectiveness.

CyberProof’s Agentic AI solution launches with several high-impact AI agents designed to improve the efficiency of key SecOps functions, allowing organizations to:

Create tailored threat profiles, enrich alerts, and prioritize response

Identify detection gaps and auto-generate rules and playbooks

Correlate and fine-tune threat data with asset posture to prioritize and guide remediation

Implement risk-based scoring, attack path analysis, and patch guidance

Orchestrate autonomous detection, case triage, escalation, and auto-closure

Provide continuous asset discovery, classification, tagging, and gap analysis across hybrid environments, including known, unknown, and suspicious assets.

“Agentic AI is reshaping the security landscape by bringing speed, consistency, and precision that human analysts alone cannot match,” said Doron Davidson, Managing Director of Security Operations, CyberProof. “By integrating verified agents into our co-managed MDR and SecOps service offerings, we are accelerating our shift towards a truly adaptive, threat-led defense. We are enabling our clients to achieve superior security outcomes while ensuring that human expertise remains in the loop, guiding the technology to maximize trust and quality.”