Exam prep hacked: Study tips and tricks that really work
Ready to get certified but not sure where to start? Get insider tips and tricks on what to do from day one to test day. Join ISC2-certified instructors and an audience of your peers for this live interactive webinar. Find out what to do in the months, weeks, days and hours leading up to your exam.
What you’ll learn in this webinar:
- How to create a study plan and stay on schedule
- Ways to use ISC2 training options and self-study tools
- Tips for understanding exam domains and identifying weak areas
- How to stay motivated and confident from registration to exam day
- Common mistakes candidates make, and how to avoid them
- Where to find extra support through ISC2 resources and community groups