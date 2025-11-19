Veeam Data Platform v13 strengthens AI-driven analysis

Veeam Software launches Veeam Data Platform v13, delivering the resilience, flexibility, and intelligence needed for an AI-powered future.

With a modern platform architecture, AI-powered intelligence, an expansive hypervisor integration model, and new security capabilities, Veeam Data Platform v13 delivers a leap forward, helping organizations stay ahead of threats, eliminate lock-in, and keep data always available, recoverable, and ready for the workloads of tomorrow.

Key innovations in Veeam Data Platform v13 include:

Recon Scanner 3.0: Powered by Coveware by Veeam, Recon Scanner 3.0 is now built directly into Veeam Data Platform, redefining real-time operational threat visibility for organizations.

Flags suspected adversary behavior across monitored endpoints, including brute force attacks, suspicious file activity, and unexpected network connections.

Consolidated Triage Inbox enables organizations to see, sort, and manage all suspicious activity in one place, with severity ratings and behavioral insights.

Seamless integration with Veeam ONE Threat Center delivers real-time analytics and threat visualization to security dashboards.

Suppression Rules and context-rich findings help teams triage faster and reduce alert fatigue.

Microsoft Sentinel integration correlates Recon Scanner intelligence with broader threat signals for unified detection, investigation, and response.

Collects forensic data from Veeam environments and maps findings to the MITRE ATT&CK framework for unmatched threat context.

Veeam intelligence driven malware analysis AI agent: Advanced AI-driven analysis automatically detects, classifies, and reports malware and suspicious activity, providing actionable intelligence and guided remediation to ensure recoveries are trusted and clean.

Security, identity and access controls: Least-privilege access and centralized authentication using SAML-based SSO reduce exposure and streamline secure access.

Immutable by default: Backups are immutable by default to align with ransomware best practices and protect recovery points from unauthorized modification.

Security and ITSM integrations: Deep integrations with leading security and IT ops platforms, including CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Splunk, and ServiceNow – unify detection, investigation, and response.

Veeam Data Platform v13 strengthens Veeam’s core foundation of expansive workload coverage and fast, flexible, reliable workload mobility, critical for cloud adoption, cyber recovery, and AI-driven modernization.

Key innovations include:

Instant recovery to Microsoft Azure: True instant recovery of critical workloads directly into Azure, enabling restoration with a secure cleanroom environment to validate recoverability and minimize downtime.

Expanded hypervisor coverage: Support for Scale Computing HyperCore available now, with additional platforms including HPE Morpheus VM Essentials, Citrix XenServer, XCP-ng and more coming soon.

More scheduled for release in 2026, including:

OpenShift Virtualization support : Native host-based VM backup and recovery for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, building on existing support through Veeam Kasten.

: Native host-based VM backup and recovery for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, building on existing support through Veeam Kasten. Universal hypervisor integration API: AN integration framework enabling any hypervisor vendor to integrate natively with Veeam’s backup and recovery capabilities using a standardized API, future-proofing customer environments as new virtualization technologies emerge.

Veeam Data Platform v13 expands Veeam’s commitment to simplicity, openness, and cost efficiency, delivering high availability, management, and deployment flexibility without proprietary hardware appliances or restricted architectures. Key innovations include:

Veeam software appliance with high availability: A hardened, turnkey Linux-based appliance that deploys in minutes, self-updates, eliminates OS management overhead, and now supports high availability for uninterrupted operations—all without hardware lock-in, offering significant cost savings compared to traditional competitive appliances.

Modern web console: A new customer-hosted, browser-based UI that simplifies setup, reduces infrastructure requirements, and streamlines daily management for a more intuitive, modern experience.

“At Veeam, protecting our customers’ data isn’t just a promise – it’s our purpose,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam Software. “With Veeam Data Platform v13, we are resetting the standard for data resilience. We’re giving organizations the intelligence, automation, and flexibility they need to outsmart cyberattacks, eliminate lock-in, and innovate without fear. V13 is a defining moment for the future of data and cyber resilience, and it also lays the technical foundation for Veeam’s next chapter: a unified data and AI command platform that brings protection, security, governance, and AI trust together in one intelligent experience.”

Availability

Veeam Data Platform v13 is available now through Veeam’s global network of authorized partners, resellers, and distributors. Veeam Recon Scanner 3.0 is now included with Veeam Data Platform Premium and is coming soon to Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners.