New Onapsis platform updates enhance visibility and protection across SAP landscapes

Onapsis introduced a series of new updates to its Onapsis Control product line, advancing security capabilities across SAP and cloud ERP application development environments. These enhancements include integration with SAP Continuous Integration and Delivery (CI/CD), expanded Git repository support to secure more code at rest, and strengthened workflow integration with SAP Transport Management System (TMS).

Onapsis also expanded support for SAP Web Dispatcher and SAP Cloud Connector within the Onapsis Assess and Onapsis Defend product families. With these additions, Onapsis now delivers comprehensive SAP cybersecurity coverage, spanning from development to productive systems, to help customers automate security and compliance checks, identify risks earlier, and reinforce protection across their SAP landscapes as more organizations develop for and migrate to the cloud.

Why these Onapsis platform updates matter

Over the last three years, threat intelligence from the Onapsis Research Labs has shown that the time to exploitation by SAP-focused threat actors has decreased significantly, while ransomware attacks targeting SAP applications have increased by 400%.

The Onapsis Research Labs also observed that new SAP applications deployed in the cloud are being directly targeted and attacked within fewer than three hours of going live. Considering that 92% of organizations now classify their SAP data as mission-critical, it is more important than ever to ensure that your SAP landscape, whether on-premises, in hybrid clouds, or in RISE with SAP deployments, is secured.

Key Onapsis platform updates for Q4 2025

To help fight back and defend from these attacks, organizations need automated security controls embedded directly into development workflows.

New capabilities:

New SAP CI/CD integration with coverage of SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP): Enables automated, continuous code security and compliance checks throughout the software development lifecycle, securing organizations extending their SAP landscape in the cloud

Enables automated, continuous code security and compliance checks throughout the software development lifecycle, securing organizations extending their SAP landscape in the cloud Expanded Git repository coverage: Adds support for gCTS and Bitbucket, enhancing the ability to scan code early in development and enforce quality and security standards

Adds support for gCTS and Bitbucket, enhancing the ability to scan code early in development and enforce quality and security standards SAP TMS approval workflow: Scans transports automatically before they reach production, empowering teams to block transports when critical vulnerabilities are detected

Scans transports automatically before they reach production, empowering teams to block transports when critical vulnerabilities are detected SAP Web Dispatcher support in Assess: Introduces dedicated vulnerability scan and checks for SAP’s secure web gateway, improving visibility into one of the most exposed entry points for SAP applications

Introduces dedicated vulnerability scan and checks for SAP’s secure web gateway, improving visibility into one of the most exposed entry points for SAP applications SAP Cloud Connector monitoring in Defend: Alerts on critical configuration changes to Cloud Connector that could violate security policies / controls frameworks or introduce risk to this essential asset

Alerts on critical configuration changes to Cloud Connector that could violate security policies / controls frameworks or introduce risk to this essential asset Alert on anything for HANA and JAVA assets in Defend: Gives customers flexibility to alert on additional activities captured in HANA and JAVA logs, allowing them to customize and expand their monitoring beyond the industry-leading detection rules and alert templates that ship with Defend to support their company’s specific security / compliance needs

“The recent exploitations of critical SAP vulnerabilities show just how quickly attackers can move on your business-critical applications once weaknesses are exposed,” said Mariano Nunez, CEO of Onapsis.

“Defenders of critical, complex SAP environments are under a lot of pressure and, with the stakes higher than ever before, organizations can no longer afford to take unnecessary risks, depending on native tooling, manual processes, or reactive security. They need proactive security built in at every stage of development, taking you securely from development to production. Onapsis delivers security that evolves with your SAP environments and cloud transformations,” Nunez continued.

“No other vendor secures SAP landscapes as completely as we do. As the only SAP-endorsed security partner offering protection across development, transport and runtime, we enable customers to achieve both speed and security without compromise,” said Sadik Al-Abdulla, CPO at Onapsis. “With the rapidly growing adoption of RISE with SAP and SAP BTP, organizations need SAP cybersecurity that is cloud ready and fueled by deep threat research to protect themselves from the aggressive, sophisticated threat actors targeting vulnerable SAP cloud landscapes today.”