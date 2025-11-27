Detego DFIR Platform centralizes evidence, workflows, and real-time case insights
Detego Global has announced the launch of Detego Case Manager for DFIR, a purpose-built platform designed to meet the evolving demands of digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) teams.
Developed in close collaboration with investigative professionals, Detego Case Manager for DFIR addresses the real-world challenges of managing high-volume, complex digital investigations across multiple locations and touchpoints, whether on scene or in the laboratory.
Detego Global’s new platform delivers full-spectrum case management from a tailored perspective. It brings together evidence tracking, audit logging, workflow automation, task and performance management, compliance controls, and more, all within one secure and highly auditable system. Team leaders and administrators can access instant metrics on all cases within seconds, providing real-time visibility into efficiency and enabling swift, data-backed decision-making.
“We’ve worked hand in hand with digital forensic investigators, incident responders, law enforcement, military, and corporate professionals to design a platform that truly meets the operational demands they face every day,” said Alex Kirk, Global Sales Director of Detego Global. “Detego Case Manager for DFIR reflects the practical input of experts worldwide, combining streamlined workflows with powerful data insights and compliance features that modern investigations require.”
Key features include:
- FCompliant/audit friendly investigation management with timestamped notes and specifics, full audit trails, and an unbroken chain of custody
- Customisable, pre-built workflows designed by DFIR experts and a visual workflow builder to streamline and accelerate investigations
- Centralised evidence and data collection, unifying physical and digital exhibits, ISO-compliant forms, and seamless integration of evidence from third-party tools
- Smart task management with Kanban-style tracking, automation, role-based permissions, escalation paths, and collaboration tools for full visibility and accountability
- Entity management that maps and traces relationships across people, devices, locations, and cases to uncover hidden links and patterns
- Built-in insights and reporting, including real-time performance metrics, case timelines, dashboards, and logs to support informed decision-making, efficient resource allocation, and early identification and elimination of bottlenecks