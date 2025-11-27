Detego DFIR Platform centralizes evidence, workflows, and real-time case insights

Detego Global has announced the launch of Detego Case Manager for DFIR, a purpose-built platform designed to meet the evolving demands of digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) teams.

Developed in close collaboration with investigative professionals, Detego Case Manager for DFIR addresses the real-world challenges of managing high-volume, complex digital investigations across multiple locations and touchpoints, whether on scene or in the laboratory.

Detego Global’s new platform delivers full-spectrum case management from a tailored perspective. It brings together evidence tracking, audit logging, workflow automation, task and performance management, compliance controls, and more, all within one secure and highly auditable system. Team leaders and administrators can access instant metrics on all cases within seconds, providing real-time visibility into efficiency and enabling swift, data-backed decision-making.

“We’ve worked hand in hand with digital forensic investigators, incident responders, law enforcement, military, and corporate professionals to design a platform that truly meets the operational demands they face every day,” said Alex Kirk, Global Sales Director of Detego Global. “Detego Case Manager for DFIR reflects the practical input of experts worldwide, combining streamlined workflows with powerful data insights and compliance features that modern investigations require.”

Key features include: