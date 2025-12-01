Terra Security introduces continuous exploitability validation for CTEM programs

Terra Security announced new capabilities for security and engineering leaders seeking to operationalize Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), enabling them to determine whether newly disclosed vulnerabilities are exploitable in their own environments.

Recent vulnerabilities discovered in major application frameworks, including ORM layers, routing systems, and serialization pipelines, have revealed a systemic issue facing cybersecurity programs: organizations can detect vulnerabilities at scale but cannot validate exploitability at scale.

As web applications grow more dynamic and interconnected, vulnerability and web application scanners, SAST/SCA/DAST tools, and periodic penetration tests struggle to determine whether a vulnerability is actually reachable in an organization’s live environment. This gap affects the core stages of CTEM, leading to inflated backlogs, misprioritized remediation efforts, and increased operational uncertainty.

“Exploitability validation is the missing middle of CTEM Programs for the majority of organizations,” said Shahar Peled, CEO of Terra.

“Security teams don’t need more alerts. They need clarity and the ability to take action. Modern vulnerabilities are deeply contextual, and organizations must be able to determine whether an issue is truly exploitable based on their own code, business logic, and user flows,” Peled added.

Terra’s analysis of recent vulnerability patterns shows that:

Many high-severity vulnerabilities are only exploitable under specific input or logic conditions.

Two organizations running identical framework versions may have completely different exposure levels depending on how the application handles data.

Traditional pentesting cycles cannot keep pace with the rate of code and attack surface changes.

Severity scores alone fail to represent real business impact without understanding reachability and business context.

These trends are accelerating as engineering teams adopt AI-based tools and leverage more complex frameworks, further amplifying the need for continuous, context-aware validation, rather than point-in-time assessments.

To address this problem, Terra has introduced a continuous exploitability validation approach, powered by advanced agentic AI and human-led oversight. Terra continuously analyzes code changes, business logic, role-based access, and application behavior. It then generates and tests targeted “Signals” to determine whether a vulnerability is realistically exploitable in the environment.

“The future of application risk management isn’t more visibility, it’s more truth. Appsec programs succeed when organizations can distinguish noise from impact. Continuous exploit validation provides the missing layer of certainty that security and engineering teams need,” said Iain Paterson, CISO at Well Health.

Terra’s continuous validation model enables organizations to: