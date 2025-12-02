Forward Edge-AI delivers quantum-safe data diode and earns communications patent

Forward Edge-AI announced two major milestones in advancing quantum-resistant communications: the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for its patent application covering attack-resilient, trust-verified communications, and the company has delivered its Isidore Quantum One-Way Data Diode to National Central University (NCU) in Taiwan.

Breakthrough deployment to National Central University

The delivery of Isidore Quantum to National Central University marks a significant milestone in cross-national research collaboration on next-generation cyber defense technologies. The deployment advances quantum-resistant data security research and demonstrates the operational readiness of Forward Edge-AI’s technology in critical infrastructure environments.

Traditional one-way diodes, which rely on fiber optic hardware isolation, cannot support encryption, encryption typically requires two-way exchanges for key negotiation. Isidore Quantum achieves a breakthrough: it enables true one-way data flow while simultaneously supporting NIST-approved post-quantum encryption using AES-256 GCM and ML-KEM.

This capability is unique and addresses a critical vulnerability: traditional one-way diodes prevent unauthorized network access but do not protect data in flight from Harvest Now, Decrypt Later (HNDL) attacks. Without encryption, data flowing through conventional diodes remains vulnerable to interception and future decryption. Isidore Quantum solves this by combining unidirectional enforcement with quantum-resistant encryption, ensuring captured data remains protected even against future quantum computers.

Additionally, unlike traditional diode systems that require expensive fiber optic infrastructure, Isidore Quantum operates seamlessly on both fiber and copper networks. This means organizations can deploy quantum-safe, one-way data protection without costly infrastructure replacement, reducing deployment time and capital expense.

“Delivering Isidore Quantum to National Central University underscores our shared commitment to protecting global critical infrastructure from the coming quantum threat,” said Eric Adolphe, CEO of Forward Edge-AI. “This partnership symbolizes how technology and research collaboration can prepare nations to face the realities of Q-Day.”

The patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,452,301 B2, titled “Methods, Systems, Apparatuses, and Methods for Facilitating Attack-Resilient Communications Between Devices,” secures Forward Edge-AI’s leadership in developing hardware-based cryptographic resilience for critical communications, a foundational advance for post-quantum security. The patented system introduces a trusted network switch architecture that maintains secure communications between devices, even under attack or when exposed to compromised networks.

Unlike traditional encryption, which relies solely on software protocols, Forward Edge-AI’s solution embeds cryptographic verification and isolation directly into the network hardware layer. This ensures message integrity, authenticity, and confidentiality, even in environments where adversaries have advanced computational capabilities.

The innovation enables:

Tamper-resistant encryption relays between trusted elements

Dynamic re-encryption and authentication of data packets in transit

Hardware-enforced trust boundaries that isolate compromised components

Cryptographic switching as low as sub-millisecond when under attack—a critical breakthrough for operational continuity

Traditional security requirements mandate cryptographic failover within 30 seconds or less during attack scenarios. Forward Edge-AI’s patented architecture achieves switching as low as sub-millisecond under attack conditions, exceeding government specifications by orders of magnitude. While switching times can vary based on network conditions, ranging from sub-millisecond to as high as six seconds, the system consistently performs well below the 30-second threshold that no competing solution has yet met.

This innovation was made possible through U.S. Government support under Agreement Number FA8075-23-C-0003, awarded by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). The government retains certain rights in this invention, underscoring its national security relevance.

Preparing for Q-Day and the HNDL threat

As global cybersecurity leaders warn of Q-Day, the moment quantum computers can break encryption, Forward Edge-AI’s technology addresses the urgent need to defend against Harvest Now, Decrypt Later (HNDL) attacks. Isidore Quantum encrypts data unidirectionally using AES-256 ML-KEM and ML-DSA post-quantum algorithms, ensuring that data captured remains protected well into the future of quantum computing, a capability traditional one-way diodes cannot provide.

“Q-Day isn’t a distant risk; it’s a certainty,” said Eric Adolphe. “Our patented Switch Isidore architecture provides the trust fabric needed to secure command, control, and communications across defense, finance, and critical infrastructure sectors in the quantum era.”

Isidore Quantum has been tested and validated in 23 pilots across the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, Space Force, and Microsoft, achieving <0.5 millisecond latency and up to 2 Gbps throughput. The device consumes less than 8 watts of power, operates silently without fans, and is exportable under license exception ENC (ECCN 5A002). "Every competitor still has something in the lab. We have something in the field," said Ross Coffman, President of Forward Edge-AI and retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General. “Given the federal mandate to begin the post-quantum transition by December 2025, only proven solutions like ours can meet the deadline.”