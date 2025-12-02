Radiant Logic expands RadiantOne with composable remediation and unified identity observability

Radiant Logic announced major enhancements to its RadiantOne Platform. The release introduces new AI-powered collaborative remediation, an agentic AI-first approach that leverages the Model Context Protocol (MCP) standard, and support for the Shared Signals Framework (SSF) with the Continuous Access Evaluation Profile (CAEP).

Collectively, these capabilities transform visibility into continuous, actionable intelligence that triggers immediate responses to identity risks and policy violations, ensuring a more robust Zero Trust approach and a more resilient identity environment.

The RadiantOne Platform unifies identity data across all human and non-human identities, delivers real-time observability of risks and anomalies, and remediates identified issues through the help of AI-powered recommendations and collaborative workflows with security staff, line managers and resource owners.

Through seamless integration with existing IAM, IGA, and zero trust architectures, the RadiantOne Platform strengthens identity hygiene at the foundational data layer, ensuring that all downstream security controls, including SSO, PAM, and SIEM tools, ingest complete, accurate, and actionable identity data. This data-centric approach shrinks the attack surface, accelerates threat response, and transforms identity security from reactive monitoring to proactive, continuous posture management.

“Identity security has reached an inflection point. The expanding attack surface area created by fragmented identity systems, as well as the evolution of agentic-AI, is outpacing traditional controls,” said Sebastien Faivre, Chief Product Officer, Radiant Logic.

“Organizations need unified identity data, continuous visibility, and AI intelligence working together as a single fabric, to not only highlight risks, but to proactively address them. This release accelerates that vision by strengthening the data foundation that modern IAM, Zero Trust, and agentic AI ecosystems require. Our goal is to help enterprises move beyond reactive monitoring into continuous posture management that shrinks the attack surface every day,” Faivre continued.

Key platform capabilities:

AI-powered collaborative remediation: RadiantOne now integrates directly with collaborations suites such as Slack and Microsoft Teams to open real-time investigation channels the moment a complex identity issue is detected using natural language. This brings remediation directly into the tools where teams already work. RadiantOne’s AI Data Assistant (AIDA) acts as an embedded analyst and facilitator, supplying the full context, guiding stakeholders through the decision flow, and helping them select the appropriate remediation path. This collaborative model shifts the investigative load away from central security teams, reducing manual effort by up to 80%, while empowering the first line of defense to participate directly in identity risk resolution.

Composable remediation strategies: When it comes to taking action on identity risks and anomalies, many organizations rely on established operational workflows that route remediation through ITSM tools, IGA systems, or orchestration platforms. RadiantOne’s new composable remediation capability allows teams to configure how remediation actions are triggered, whether directly on identity data or through collaborative workspaces, IGA systems, and orchestration engines such as n8n and Zapier.

Agentic AI-first architecture with MCP support: Radiant Logic is preparing enterprises for the next evolution of security by enabling multi-agent architectures. The platform now supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP), giving agents secure access to unified identity data and real-time observations. With AIDA available through MCP, these agents can answer context questions and orchestrate decisions based on domain-informed intelligence. This creates a pathway for autonomous identity operations that maintain accuracy and governance.

Standards-based intelligence with SSF CAEP: The platform now introduces support for Shared Signals Framework and Continuous Access Evaluation Profile (SSF CAEP) signal emitters. As the unified identity data layer, RadiantOne can detect identity anomalies and trigger CAEP events in real time. This capability provides continuous, cross-system security signals that strengthen interoperability, improve enforcement, and accelerate incident response across modern identity ecosystems.

RadiantOne’s latest advancements are engineered for the realities of IAM, where dynamic attack surfaces and emerging agentic AI demand a unified, continuously governed identity foundation. By consolidating and enriching identity data into a single system of record, RadiantOne enables complex organizations to proactively reduce risk, modernize fragmented infrastructures, and evolve toward an intelligent, agentic AI-driven security posture.