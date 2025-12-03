Panaseer IQ Suite uses generative AI to explain risk changes and guide remediation

Panaseer has released the Panaseer IQ Suite, a new family of GenAI powered tools designed for organizations facing growing attack surfaces and attackers using AI to expand their reach and precision. By turning cybersecurity controls data into actionable remediation across the enterprise, the IQ Suite enables security teams to take a more proactive, risk driven approach.

The IQ Suite builds on the Panaseer Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM) platform’s existing capability to measure hundreds of metrics and control domains. Using generative AI, the IQ Suite explains changes to risk metrics, why they matter, and gives comprehensive next steps in natural language.

Remediation advice for each metric, dashboard and scorecard includes a forecast of any action’s impact on the organization’s overall risk profile. This gives security teams a path to pre-emptive risk management, continuously surfacing and closing the control gaps driving risks before they can be exploited, and the ability to proactively fight back against an evolving threat and regulatory landscape.

“As cyber programs scale, the constraint isn’t data anymore – it’s the capacity to turn that data into aligned, defensible decisions,” said Marc Moesse, chief product officer at Panaseer. “Our customers and the wider market are clear: they need to spend less time debating cybersecurity data and more time reducing risk. IQ Suite is our answer to that challenge. It takes the single system of record Panaseer already provides and layers it with context and solutions. This acts as a force multiplier so security teams can make smarter, faster, data‑driven decisions and focus their efforts where it really matters.”

How it works: one intelligence layer, three views

The IQ Suite applies the same GenAI-powered interpretation engine across Panaseer’s metric, dashboard and scorecard views, so every user sees guidance that fits their role, anchored in a single, consistent source of truth. For each view, the product automatically summarizes recent performance, highlights trends and anomalies, and generates contextual recommendations tied to business priorities and control objectives.

Key capabilities across the IQ Suite include:

Translating comprehensive data into contextual summaries that explain what changed, when it changed and which controls or assets are involved.

Highlighting trends, anomalies and threshold breaches that require attention, so teams can distinguish meaningful shifts from background noise.

Recommending practical next steps aligned to business criticality, risk appetite and defined thresholds, helping teams act quickly and consistently.

Providing drill-down paths into the underlying data for deeper investigation, preserving transparency and analyst trust.

Generating concise, report‑ready text that can be reused in emails, board packs, risk committees and audit reports.

For CISOs, ScorecardIQ gives visibility into what the organization can realistically achieve and confidence that security improvements are aligned to the business’s key controls. It offers a high-level, executive view of risk to be presented to board members, key stakeholders and the executive risk team (ERT) on strategic security initiatives, such as compliance or cloud security, and suggests remediations to improve the organization’s overall risk profile.

For security managers, DashboardIQ distributes guidance across the team, so everyone operates from the same priorities. It analyses individual security initiatives at a deeper level than Scorecard IQ, such as vulnerability and patch controls. DashboardIQ can then show what has driven changes in risk profile and offer remediation options, including clearly indicating how each action will affect the overall risk score.

For security analysts, MetricIQ opens every investigation with a clear narrative and proposed actions instead of an overwhelming screen of raw data. It is the deepest layer of the IQ suite, analyzing individual security control metrics such as whether servers have been scanned for a vulnerability, before offering the same remediation and prioritization capabilities as DashboardIQ.

“As environments become more complex and regulated, security teams face competing priorities while attackers use AI to automate reconnaissance and launch targeted campaign,” Moesse continues.

“Teams are left reactive and exposed as boards push for clearer, data-driven assurance on cyber and AI risk, but they don’t have the resources to continuously monitor controls performance or prioritize remediation. At all levels organizations need a single, trusted system of record that allows stakeholders to align on acceptable risk and accurately assign responsibility and accountability. This is a vital first step in using AI-driven insights to identify and address the most critical issues, reducing risk rapidly and efficiently,” Moesse concluded.